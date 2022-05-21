KENLY — It’s not often a team goes on the road in the second round of the playoffs and earns a mercy-rule victory.
That was the case Thursday in the 2A girls soccer bracket with No. 10 seed East Carteret taking a 9-0 win over No. 7 seed North Johnston.
“I’m very, very happy,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “I don’t think the other team was expecting our performance. Our girls played pretty much as close to a perfect game as it can get.”
Diaz’s club dominated versus the Panthers (15-5) with 21 shots, nine corner kicks and five free kicks.
East upped its record to 8-3-2 on the season and will next make the trip to Durham on Monday to battle No. 2 seed N.C. School of Science and Math (16-2-1).
After starting the season 0-3-1, the Mariners are now 8-0-1 in their last nine tilts and currently hold a seven-game winning streak. They’ve won by mercy rule in each of their last six games and have taken those by a combined 56-0.
“Our girls are clicking and gelling,” Diaz said “They are working together and helping each other.”
Kenliana Dixon continued her recent torrid streak of play, posting a hat trick for the second straight contest, and adding two assists. She now has nine goals and eight assists in her last four games.
“She has been doing fantastic,” Diaz said. “She keeps making runs and is hard to stop.”
East scored twice in the first 11 minutes with Caroline Harrison putting the ball in the net in the 12th minute on a Dixon assist and Brynnleigh Thompson scoring nine minutes later.
Dixon made it a 3-0 game with 10 minutes remaining in the half on a header off a Tiana Staryeu assist.
“We probably would have been up more, but the sun was in our eyes in the first half, and it was hard on the girls,” Diaz said. “In the second half, we picked it up even more. It was a beautiful performance both on offense and defense.”
Sydney Roberson, Ari Seder and Dixon scored twice apiece in the second half. Dixon assisted on two of those goals, and Sami Mason, Cate Wolf and Staryeu also registered assists.
The Mariners also shined on defense, limiting Johanna Morales to just one shot. The North Johnston striker entered the game with 45 goals this season.
“Meredith (Brooks), Kendalyn (Dixon), Charlotte (Bickley) and Emerson (Tarr) did a magnificent job shutting their offense down, especially Emerson,” Diaz said. “We had her mark (Morales), and she shut her down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.