OCEAN — The Croatan football team held a 6-0 lead on Havelock at the end of the first quarter.
And that’s as good as it ever got for the Cougars.
The Rams put up 48 unanswered points to cruise to a 48-6 win in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
The first-ever meeting between the programs was delayed a day due to Croatan quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus.
“We got outplayed, and I feel like I got outcoached,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I can sit here and make excuse after excuse – I feel like not having a scrimmage hurt us – but excuses are for the birds. We got outplayed. It’s as simple as that.”
The Cougars looked like they came ready to play, picking up two first downs on their first drive that went 22 yards and then scoring on their second drive.
Jackson Griffing blocked Andrew Frazier’s punt, giving the home team the ball at the Havelock 9-yard line. Three plays later, Quincy Doneghy scored over the left side to give Croatan a 6-0 lead.
“It feels like we settled because we had one,” Gurley said. “And they answered back. Hats off to them. They are a heck of a football team. We knew that coming in. It wasn’t a surprise. That is why we scheduled them, because we wanted to see where we are. We wanted to get better.”
And just as quarterback Evan King started the first drive of the night on the right foot with a 12-yard gain, Alex Barnes began the third drive in the same manner with an 18-yard scamper. The first drive went for 22 yards, and after the touchdown, the third went for 25.
Barnes was the most productive member of the offense, going for 55 yards on nine carries.
The Cougars, who began suffering with cramping in the first quarter, didn’t put together another drive of 20 yards or more until their eighth and final of the night. Other than the possession following the blocked punt, they never got inside the Havelock 35-yard line.
Only three plays after the third drive of the game went for more than 10 yards, and each of those went 11. They managed just 142 yards of offense.
“I’d like to see us sustain more drives,” Gurley said of his run-heavy offense. “We had too many three-and-outs. We’re not a quick-strike offense that scores in three to four plays. It takes us 12 to 15 plays to score, so three-and-outs kill us.”
The Rams had no issue putting long scoring drives together.
Frazier guided his team to an 8-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a 14-yard scoring toss to Javonte Vereen to put the visitors up 7-6 after the PAT boot at the 11:06 mark of the second quarter. On the next drive, he led an 11-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Frazier scoring on a 2-yard run. He then hit Jason Moore on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds to go before halftime to make it 20-6 after a 6-play, 42-yard drive.
Frazier went 13-of-19 for 206 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries.
“The fans just saw a really experienced quarterback that made plays like an experienced quarterback does,” Havelock coach Allen Wooten said. “He’s a man-child. He does a great job.”
Havelock is missing 19 starters from a team that didn’t lose a game last season until the 3A state championship where it fell 14-7 to Charlotte Catholic. Frazier is one of the few key returners after throwing for 1,881 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore.
“We’re pretty young,” Wooten said. “Our offensive line is young. We’re starting three sophomores and two juniors. The pieces we have back did really well. We handled the adversity with the bad special teams play early.”
Frazier started the second half as he left off the first, hitting Vereen on a 63-yard scoring pass on the first play from scrimmage.
Croatan punted on its next drive, and Jason Moore took it 74 yards to the house to make it a 34-6 contest with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter. On the Rams’ next two drives, Frazier scored on a 50-yard run, and Zack Sharpe scored from 48 yards out.
“We didn’t tackle well,” Gurley said. “You can work on tackling as much as you want in practice, but you can’t simulate their speed, their shiftiness. We have to learn to break down. You can’t tackle the way we did and expect to be in many games.”
Havelock will next host West Carteret this Friday, while Croatan will travel to Pamlico.
Here are results of the game:
Havelock.............. 0 20 21 7-48
Croatan................ 6 0 0 0-6
Havelock Croatan
13 First Downs 9
18-81 Rushes-yards 40-122
13-19-0 Passing 3-9-1
206 Passing yards 20
287 Total yards 142
1-0 Punts-average 5-31.8
1-1 Fumbles-lost 1-0
4-30 Penalties-yards 3-20
87 Return yards 48
Scoring Summary
C – Doneghy 1 run (pass failed), 2:38, 1st.
H – Vereen 14 pass from Frazier (Ferry kick), 11:06, 2nd.
H – Frazier 2 run (Ferry kick), 4:08, 2nd.
H – Moore 15 pass from Frazier (kick blocked), 0:28, 2nd.
H – Vereen 64 pass from Frazier (Ferry kick), 11:49, 3rd.
H – Moore 74 punt return (Ferry kick), 7:09, 3rd.
H – Frazier 50 run (Ferry kick), 2:11, 3rd.
H – Sharpe 48 run (Ferry kick), 8:29, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Havelock – Sharpe 9-88;Frazier 8-86;Moore 1-7. Croatan – Barnes 9-55;Stephens 17-31;King 9-23;Doneghy 5-13;
PASSING: Havelock – Frazier 13-19-3-0-206. Croatan – King 3-9-0-1-20.
RECEIVING: Havelock – Vereen 3-96; Moore 4-34; Young 1-25; Tull 1-22; Taylor-Austin 1-20; Hyman 1-14; Manning 1-4; Cushinberry 1-3. Croatan – Taylor 1-10; Stephens 1-5; Barnes 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.