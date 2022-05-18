OCEAN — Looking at Owen Bellamy’s numbers from the road victory over Cape Fear, one would assume he cruised in the 1-0 second-round playoff triumph.
He’ll tell you it wasn’t the case.
The senior right-hander led the No. 26 seed Cougars (14-9) to a shutout of No. 10 seed Cape Fear (16-9) with 11 strikeouts. He surrendered just three hits, walked three and hit two batters.
“It was stressful,” he said. “Most of the stress I was putting on myself because I kept walking people and hitting people, but I guess all that matters is I got out of it.”
The night started off on the wrong note when he hit the second batter. He ended up with two runners on in every inning except one.
“I definitely did it all to myself,” he said. “Every time I came in the dugout, all my teammates had my back, helping me get through it. It was a lot of stress, but having all my guys behind me helped a lot.”
Despite the dramatic moments, Bellamy was impressive.
Although his curveball wasn’t working, his fastball-changeup was – Cape Fear batters couldn’t catch up to his fastball and were out in front of his changeup. He gained some confidence when he struck out the side in the fourth inning.
“I’m not a guy that likes to let people put the ball in play,” he said. “I like to strike everybody out, which probably isn’t the best strategy, but it’s worked for me so far. I gave up a couple of fluke hits, a bloop single over first, a bunt single, a couple here and there. I was figuring out ways to get outs. It was a grinder.”
And while he was keeping the Colts’ bats at bay, the Cougars were struggling to score as well. They finally crossed the plate in the top of the seventh when the Cape Fear catcher was called for interference on a double steal attempt by freshman Nathan Griffin and sophomore Nathan Michalowicz.
“That was the coolest thing ever,” Bellamy said. “We literally practiced that play for 10 minutes the day before the game. Coach (Josh Shaffer) saw it on Twitter. Vanderbilt ran it to tie a game in the last inning. Coach puts it in Wednesday, and Thursday we run it to win the game. It might not mean anything to you when you practice it, but when it works in a game and it’s the reason you win, it’s everything.”
Croatan entered the game riding high after a 2-0 first-round win over No. 7 seed Northern Nash (18-5). The squad again benefited from a stellar pitching performance.
Matthew McCray delivered a one-hit shutout of the Knights, striking out 10 and walking only one.
“He’s really found his stride,” Bellamy said. “He’s still learning the whole submarine thing. He struggled to throw strikes last year, but this year he has been amazing. What a difference a year makes. He throws strikes more consistently than I do to be honest. I’ve faced him during intra-squad games, and I never want to face him again.”
Bellamy accounted for one of the two runs with a solo homer. It was a welcome hit to the talented two-way player who has struggled at the plate. After hitting .457 in a conference-only slate last year during the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule, he’s hitting .268 in a senior campaign that saw the club move up a division from 2A to 3A.
“Last year, I hit really well, but it was subpar competition,” he said. “This year, we are facing guys who are throwing 90 (mph), so it is a lot tougher., Compared to what I did last year, it’s not much. It’s definitely different.”
His pitching numbers haven’t suffered from the bump in play.
Bellamy has been the Cougars’ ace, leading the team in ERA (1.62), wins (five), strikeouts (69) and innings pitched (39).
“I am the kind of guy, when I get on the mound, I have all the confidence in the world,” he said. “The first part of the year, I was hitting great and pitching well, but the hitting just disappeared. I struggled for most of the year and was really down on myself. I lost all my confidence at the plate, but when I go on the mound, I have a different confidence level like no one can hit me.”
A standout student with a 3.2 GPA, he is set to continue this baseball career next year at Chowan where he will reunite with older brother Ryan.
“He’s been a big influence on me,” he said. “He gets on me when I am being lazy. It will be nice to get that motivation from him again. It’s been tough this year without him here. He always reminds me to get to practice early, stay late, get in the gym.”
A military kid who has lived in California, Virginia and North Carolina, Bellamy said he plans on majoring in secondary education with hopes of becoming a teacher and coach.
“I struggled most of my life trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of good teachers who made me realize what a difference a good teacher can make in someone’s life. Shaffer has made a huge difference in my life.”
Here are a few of Bellamy’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
Favorite TV Show: “Shameless.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Chowder.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Kanye.
Favorite Song: “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” by Kanye.
Favorite Team: Ohio State Buckeyes.
Favorite Athlete: C.J. Stroud.
Favorite Vacation: Grand Canyon.
Favorite Hobby: Playing baseball.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “I need a room full of mirrors so I can be surrounded by winners.” – Kanye.
Favorite Food: Chicken and waffles.
Favorite Drink: Chocolate milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating Cape Fear.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Gerard Meaney.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Drinking pre-workout and getting velo slaps.
Favorite Website/App: Twitter.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Barstool Big Cat.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Gracie Fulcher, Kanye, Justin Fields, Batman (Christian Bale version) and Jesus.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Beans (Austin) Odom, “Mr. Prom King” Matthew McCray, Liam “Strikeout King” McFadden, Chase “He’s a Freshman” Byrd, “Sir” Samuel Hoy and Coach “Joshie” Shaffer.
Items For A Deserted Island: Chocolate milk, Xbox, Phone, TV, snacks.
