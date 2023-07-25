MOREHEAD CITY — Organizers of the 35th annual N.C. Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament had reason to celebrate last weekend.
The competition matched or exceeded some of its biggest milestones of the 21st century. It pulled in 42 boats, one less than the 43-boat mark set in 2001, awarded its largest purse ever at $240,250 and saw its most billfish released, 71, since 2009.
“It was a great tournament,” Tournament Co-Chair Neal Rowland said. “We were absolutely thrilled to be able to give away that much money.”
Safari of Wrightsville Beach, captained by Moon Crossman, captured victory with the release of three blue marlin, three sailfish and one white marlin. The boat won a total of $107,000 in prize money for wins in Level I and II, the Sonar Division and two daily releases.
The boat recorded a grand slam on Saturday with the release of a blue marlin, a white marlin and three sailfish.
“I can’t thank my crew and team on the Safari enough for all their dedication and hard work,” Capt. Crossman said in a social media post.
Rowland said the tournament had the distinct pleasure of awarding Safari its prize money at Big Rock Landing on Sunday afternoon during the awards ceremony. It was the single biggest payout in tournament history.
“That was such a cool moment,” Rowland said. “That place is built for something like that. To have those guys back in like that, it was a lot of fun.”
Rowland probably couldn’t have guessed earlier in the week that the tournament was going to reach those heights, not when it was facing yet another threat of inclement weather.
The competition has annually faced weather challenges, forced to change and expand its schedule accordingly. It was one of the last two-day tournaments before it switched to a three-day format in 2017.
Then poor weather over multiple days forced organizers to add a fourth day, giving anglers the option to fish two days from Thursday through Sunday.
That happened again last week when forecasted conditions offshore on Thursday and Friday looked rough.
“I think what really helped us this year was paying attention to the weather,” Rowland said. “Giving those boats options always helps. We have a lot of Greenwing anglers on these boats, and nobody wants to put them in a dangerous position or tear their boat up. This way, they can pick and choose what’s best for their teams and their schedules.”
All but two of the boats fished on Saturday and Sunday. Reel Knotty and Marlin Gull were the only boats that opted to fish on Thursday, and no boats fished Friday.
“Back in the day when (the Big Rock Kids Tournament) was still known as the Boys & Girls Club Tournament, we always knew if they had good weather, we’d have bad weather or that if they had bad weather, we were in store for good weather,” said Rowland.
Sure enough, this year’s third annual Big Rock Kids Tournament saw excellent weather with a record 224 billfish releases over three days.
The Ducks Unlimited Tournament saw 10 blue marlin, 56 sailfish and five white marlin released over its four days.
Baby J was the second-place boat with 1,050 release points and a prize total of $36,600.
Right Hook finished in third with 850 points for a payout of $24,400.
Water Tight was the Non-sonar Division winner with 750 points to win $21,000 in prize money.
In the gamefish divisions, General landed the biggest dolphin, a 17.5-pounder while Wet Hooker placed second with a 13.2-pound fish.
General reeled in the heaviest wahoo, a 47.8-pounder, while Marsh Madness placed second with a 47.4-pounder.
Weldor’s Ark caught a whopping 130.7-pound tuna to place first with the only tuna caught in the tournament.
All first-place gamefish winners won $4,400 while second-place boats won $2,400.
The Weldor’s Ark tuna was caught by junior angler Nixon Christianson, winner of the Junior Angler Award.
The top Lady Angler in the competition was Natalia Frost of Baby J with the release of six sailfish.
When the tournament expanded its format to four days, it was forced to move the awards ceremony to Sunday afternoon but still had a dinner scheduled for Saturday at Big Rock Landing. That wound up working out well for organizers who expect to include a regular non-awards dinner event for the future.
“We’re going to try to do that in the future,” Rowland said. “There are a few things from this year we’re already looking to include in next year’s competition. I was having lunch with a board member (on Sunday), and he said he already had a list of notes going for next year.”
There were no blue marlin boated in this year’s tournament. “Band the Billfish” has long been a conservation-forward competition, sporting a 99 percent release rate for all years of the tournament and a 100 percent release rate for the last 12 years.
The name “Band the Billfish” speaks to the organization's conservation efforts and the release numbers back up that sentiment.
“A portion of the money from registration automatically goes to Ducks Unlimited National, which they use to buy up land for conservation purposes,” Rowland said.
Proceeds from the “Band the Billfish” have gone to Ducks Unlimited’s Sound CARE program. Sound CARE (Conservation of Agriculture, Resources, and the Environment) is N.C. Ducks Unlimited’s premier conservation initiative, dedicated to the conservation and restoration of North Carolina wetlands and North American breeding grounds.
The organization has restored, protected or enhanced 130,000 acres of wetlands or grasslands in North Carolina for conservation purposes. Nationally, it has conserved more than 15.5 million acres.
