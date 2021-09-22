NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team has caught fire of late, winning four in a row to improve to 6-2 on the season.
The Mariners took a pair of 8-1 victories over Jones Senior with a 9-0 triumph over Rosewood sandwiched in between. They eked out a 6-3 win over West Carteret on Monday.
“We’re doing great,” East first-year coach Mary Marino said. “We had a great day today. Every match was competitive. We’re playing a lot of tennis, which always helps, because the more tennis you play, the better you get. I think that is a lot of it. We are playing more tennis.”
The No. 2 and No. 3 county singles matches went down to the wire.
East’s Zoey Morris got by West’s Clair Germain 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, and East’s Reagan Majors toughed out a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 victory over West’s Sofia Mason.
East’s Mansi Malhafra also worked hard for a 7-5, 6-1 triumph over West’s Clara Freeman in No. 6 singles.
Doubles play continued the competitive affairs with East’s Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Morris outlasting Bennett Sanborn and Mason 8-6 at No. 2.
“Our girls were strong, they showed leadership and determination,” Marino said. “They pulled it out because they wanted to win.”
The West duo of Fletcher Worrell and Germain hustled to get by East’s Emma Beierwaltes and Majors by a 9-7 score in the No. 1 doubles contest to keep the spirited match trend alive.
The Patriots fell to 1-2 with each match a play or two away from going the other way. They fell 5-4 to Dixon and defeated Swansboro 5-4.
East had no such drama last week in an 8-1 victory over Jones Senior (0-2).
Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Cate Wolf earned shutout wins at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, while Jemma Campbell-Godfrey took an 8-2 win over Azuria Jacobs in No. 6 singles.
The Mariners will next play Lejeune on Thursday.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 6, West Carteret 3
Singles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell (WC) def. Emma Beierwaltes (EC), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2: Zoey Morris (EC) def. Claire Germain (WC), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
No. 3: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.
No. 4: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Harbour Early (EC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 5: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Bennett Sanborn (WC), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 6: Mansi Malhafra (EC) def. Clara Freeman (WC), 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC) def. Emma Berwaltes/Reagan Majors (EC), 9-7.
No. 2: Zoey Morris/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC), 8-6.
No. 3: Mansi Malhafra/N/A (EC) def. Abigail Kellis/Clara Freeman (WC), 8-3.
------------------
East Carteret 8, Jones Senior 1
Singles
No. 1: Emma Beierwaltes (EC) def. Marion Jones (JS), 8-3.
No. 2: Reagan Majors (EC) def. Lynn King (JS), 8-6.
No. 3: Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Dyana West (JS), 8-0.
No. 4: Mansi Malhafra (EC) def. Julyanne Cazares-Rios (JS), 8-5.
No. 5: Cate Wolf (EC) def. Aleyah Hudson (JS), 8-0
No. 6: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Azuria Jacobs (JS), 8-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Emma Berwaltes/Reagan Majors (EC) def. Marion Jones/Lynn King (JS), 8-4.
No. 2: Mansi Malhafra/Cate Wolf (EC) def. Julyanne Cazares-Rio (JS), 8-2.
No. 3: Lillian Piner/Linden Campbelll-Godfrey (EC) def. Kadence Moore/A’niya Barfield (JS), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.