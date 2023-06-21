MT. MORRIS, Pa. — Cooper Webb failed to reach the podium for the first time in three races on Saturday at the High Point National.
The county native took fifth overall after 3-6 finishes in the two motos in the Pro Motocross Championship’s fourth round at Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
Webb had earned back-to-back third-place finishes after starting the season with a fifth-place spot.
Amidst rain-soaked early morning conditions, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider took second in the final 450MX qualifying session and eighth on combined times before rocketing into second position in the opening premier class moto. A grueling track provided deep, rutted conditions for the field, with Webb putting in a clean ride to finish third.
“It was an up-and-down day here at High Point,” Webb said after the race. “The second qualifier was good with a P2. Before in the first moto, I got a great start, rode consistent, solid and got third, which was a good step.”
A midpack start for Webb in the second moto saw him make a charge through the pack on his way to sixth place, which is where he would remain. That placed him fifth overall for the weekend.
“Second moto, just got an average start and didn’t do much with it and ended up sixth,” Webb said. “Fifth overall on the day – not our best day, not our worst day – but we’ll enjoy this off weekend and come back strong at RedBud.”
The Pro Motocross Championship’s fifth round will take place on Saturday, July 1 at Buchanan, Michigan with the Redbud National.
The race will air at 1 p.m. on Peacock and re-air at 2 a.m. on Monday on CNBC.
Jett Lawrence leads the season standings with 200 points.
The Australian native’s fourth straight 1-1 moto sweep at High Point equals the most successful class start in the history of the sport as his eight consecutive moto wins to open his 450 class career is shared with Hall of Famer David Bailey who accomplished the same feat to start his 500MX career during the 1984 season.
Dylan Ferrandis is second with 151 points, followed by Webb with 147.
Webb took last season off to get healthy and entered this season fresh after seeing his Monster Energy Supercross campaign cut short with a concussion.
He missed the last three supercross races and ended up third with 304 points, trailing Chase Sexton with 372 and Eli Tomac with 339. Tomac was also injured, suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the penultimate race.
Webb’s teammate Aaron Plessinger is fourth in the motocross season standings with 138 points, and Adam Ciancarulo, who took third at High Point with a 4-4 day, has 134.
No other rider has more than 100 points.
