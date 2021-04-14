OCEAN — How’s this for a senior year?
The first outright conference championship in program history.
The first undefeated league record in program history.
The second win over Southwest Onslow in program history.
“It’s definitely cool,” Croatan quarterback Dustin Hayden said. “It’s something we will look back on and be pretty proud of. We knew ever since we were sophomores that by the time we were seniors, we’d have a big year. I’m just glad we are capitalizing on it so far.”
The Cougars (6-1 overall, 6-0 league) accomplished the first two goals Friday night with a 44-29 win over East Carteret to win the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title.
The win didn’t come easily, however, as a 36-7 lead suddenly turned into a tenuous 36-29 advantage with almost the entire fourth quarter to play.
“It was a good feeling to get that win,” Hayden said. “It was a rivalry game, and a lot more competitive than last year. It got interesting toward the end, but that was also good for us for the playoffs. It let us know the game isn’t over until it’s over.”
Following East’s third straight unanswered touchdown, Croatan got back to work, and doing as it had for much of the game, marched methodically down the field behind a power running game. The team bought some breathing room with a 44-29 lead at the 4:08 mark after Hayden finished a 10-play, 70-play drive with a 3-yard run.
“They had all the momentum, but that probably demoralized them, knowing if they stopped us, they could have tied it,” he said.
Hayden ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He punched it in from 1 yard out with 39 seconds to go in the second quarter to make it a 28-7 game at the half. He now has 11 touchdowns and 394 rushing yards this season.
Croatan ran for 369 yards on 49 carries, which isn’t uncommon numbers. The Cougars have run for at least 310 yards in four of their seven games.
“We just keep running,” Hayden said. “You can tell how it wears teams down. From the first quarter to the fourth quarter, there are a lot more arm tackles as the game goes on. The offensive line has improved a lot from last year. They are a big reason we are scoring the points we are.”
Croatan averaged nearly 43 points per game during the regular season and has hit that mark in five straight games during a six-game winning streak.
Ironically, the only two times it didn’t hit 43 points came in the most impressive games of the season.
The Cougars began the season with a 35-27 loss to Jacksonville (5-2).
“Our receivers were quarantining, and we were playing a good team in our first game in a year and a half, and it was a one-score game, so it gave us confidence,” Hayden said. “We thought we would be fine once we got going.”
A week later, his team defeated Southwest Onslow (4-1) by a 24-21 score to beat the Stallions for the first time since 2015 and just the second time in program history.
“They had been beating us bad for the last couple of years,” Hayden said. “Winning that game showed us we were legit and had what it takes. We knew the conference championship was ours to take and that we could do something more than win a conference championship.”
Southwest Onslow went unbeaten during the first three seasons of the Coastal 8 while winning its first 21 games in the league.
The Stallions outscored their opponents 365-57 in the first year, 364-16 in the second and 343-88 last season. They defeated the Cougars by scores of 47-0, 50-7 and 28-6 in those seasons.
As far as on-the-field performance goes, this year’s Croatan senior class is almost unmatched.
Nearly 10 of them started as sophomores when the team started off 0-4 before finishing 6-2, including just the second playoff win in program history. Last year, the team went 9-3 before a barely used player was found to be ineligible, leading to five forfeits.
Add this year’s 6-1 mark, and Croatan has gone 21-6 on the field over the past three seasons, which would match the 2016 class for wins if not for the forfeits.
“The coaches are always telling us we are probably the best class to come through the school and not to waste it,” Hayden said. “They tell us to take advantage of it because this doesn’t come around very often.”
A standout student with a 3.6 GPA, Hayden said he’s zeroed in on attending East Carolina, but he wouldn’t ignore an athletic scholarship if he were to receive one.
Here are a few of Hayden’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Superbad.”
Favorite TV Show: “Last Chance U.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Family Guy.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Polo G.
Favorite Song: “Gatti” by JackBoys, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott.
Favorite Book: Summer Ball by Mike Lupica.
Favorite Team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James.
Favorite Vacation: Tokyo, Japan.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging out with friends.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “He who fears he will suffer, already suffers because he fears.”– Michel de Montaigne.
Favorite Food: Burgers.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Cook Out.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the first undefeated conference championship in school history.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Patrick Ventre.
Favorite Sport: Football.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Going out to eat with the team after the game.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: SportsCenter.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Adam Sandler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Peyton Manning, Will Ferell and Kevin Hart.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Colton Sullivan, Connor McLeod, Sam Hamlin, Evan King, Tyler Grant and coach Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fire starter, knife, water jug, hoodie, shorts.
