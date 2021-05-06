OCEAN — Sudden death turned into sudden victory Wednesday in Croatan’s second-round clash with Wheatmore.
The No. 2-seeded Cougars (14-0-1) got a breakaway goal from Mckarem Rahman in overtime to win 3-2 and move on to the third round for the second straight postseason. It was Wheatmore’s (11-1) first loss of the season.
“I’m ecstatic,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “They persevered and showed the things we’ve talked about all year – the right attitude, the right focus, the right decisions. That’s what we need from them for the rest of the playoffs.”
Rahman’s goal came in the first of two five-minute sudden death periods following two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods. Rahman slipped behind the Warriors’ (11-1) back line for a mid-range look at the net with only keeper Victoria Lowe in the way.
“She works on those breakaways a lot in practice,” Slater said. “She’s used to either the keeper staying on the line like she did or coming out to interrupt her. She’s done a lot of work with that, so that was muscle memory at that point.”
It was Rahman’s fourth goal of the week after she had a hat trick in the first-round 9-0 win over Southwest Edgecombe.
The need for overtime against Wheatmore was a surprise after Croatan led 2-0 at halftime. Haley Cousins got credit for the opening score after she got a foot on a deflection off Logan Howard’s shot on goal. It wasn’t a dead-on shot, but Lowe and a defender collided before they could stop it from skittering into the net.
Six minutes after Cousins’ 25th-minute goal, Howard slotted one off an assist from Cora Taylor.
Both goals came when Croatan had the wind advantage. Gusts of 25-35 mph dominated the pitch, forcing whoever was playing to the goal on the south end of the field to only take shots from close range. Notably, Rahman’s goal came against the wind.
“I think (the wind) hurt them when they were going into it,” Slater said. “We struggled with it a little, too, but we’re used to the wind that comes off the water. It threw the pace of play off, so it was hard for both teams to get much going.”
Wheatmore’s Summer Bowman cut the lead to one goal in the second half with a penalty kick, and Ellie Garrison tied it up in the 67th minute with a breakaway goal. Croatan’s offense was not as effective in the second half, with players unable to beat the opposition to the ball and make much of a push in the front half of the field.
“They’re athletic and they put a lot of pressure on us, made it difficult,” Slater said. “We talked about staying composed at halftime, and I don’t think we did that. But I guess we wanted to make things interesting.”
The game was chippy from start to finish. A player for each team was yellow carded, and Cousins missed time in the first half with a bruised rib injury. There were a number of free kicks and changes of possession awarded from fouls all night. Slater was unsurprised about the assertive play.
“I got a scouting report that they liked to play a little aggressive,” he said. “We’re not ones to be intimidated, so that was something we were expecting.”
The Cougars will host No. 11 Clinton in the third round on Friday. The Dark Horses (13-2) defeated Croatan’s 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference rival Dixon 1-0 on Wednesday. Slater was hoping for a fresh opponent after battling Dixon (9-3) twice in the regular season.
“I’m looking forward to that matchup (against Clinton),” Slater said. “Playing Dixon a third time is always a little hairy. We won the first one, tied in the second, and you just don’t know what the mentality of the girls is going into that game.”
The winner of the game on Friday will face either No. 5 East Bladen (14-0) or No. 8 Carrboro (11-2-1) in the east regional final. Carrboro defeated another Coastal 8 team, Richlands, 3-0 in the second round.
