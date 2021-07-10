MOREHEAD CITY — Cece Johnson collected plenty of hardware in the track and field postseason.
The East Carteret junior earned four medals at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Confer-ence championship, added four more at the 1A regional and then grabbed two more at the 1A state meet.
She won the long jump at the state meet with an 18-foot leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place state finisher.
She took bronze in the triple jump with a 34-10 leap.
Johnson also posted two more top-10 finishes, taking sixth in the 200 meters in 26.36 seconds and ninth in the 100 meters in 12.88.
The Mariners scored 29 points to finish in a three-way tie for ninth.
They placed fourth at the 1A regional with 64 points.
Johnson earned medals in four events at the regional, taking first in the triple jump with a 34-0 distance and placing second in the long jump with a 17-05 leap.
She took third in two sprints, timing in at 13.13 seconds in the 100 meters and 27.45 in the 200 meters.
At the Coastal 8 Conference championships, Johnson was named the Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete after garnering two first-place finishes and two runner-up spots.
She won the long jump with a 16-11.5 leap and the triple jump with a 34-04.5 tale of the tape. She took second in the 100 meters in 13.53 and second in the 200 meters in 27.82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.