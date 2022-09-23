SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls golf team captured a 3A Coastal Conference match at Jacksonville Country Club on Monday.
The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a 144, which was 24 strokes better than West Carteret’s second-place score of 168 and the 169 third-place Richlands posted.
Natalia Melbard shot a 43 on the nine-hole course to earn medalist honors. Teammates Nicole Hassi shot a 49, Landry Clifton a 52 and Giada Melbard a 58 for the top four finishes. Savannah Stouffer shot a 59 and Alison Anderson a 62.
The top golfer for West was Kalen Trujillo who shot a 48 to finish second overall. The Patriots’ Maggie Garner shot a 57 and Emma Leary a 63.
The next match for both county teams will be Monday at Star Hill Golf & Country Club.
