OCEAN — A match seemingly destined for five sets went four on Tuesday in the county contest between Croatan and West Carteret.
After splitting the first two sets, the Cougars took control, winning the last two, 25-16, 25-12. They won the first set 25-22 and fell 26-16 in the second in a battle of undefeated 3A Coastal Conference teams.
“After we lost the second set, I told them it’s 0-0, and with these girls, they know what they have to do,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “They know what they have to clean up and iron out the kinks.”
Croatan moved to 9-5 overall and 4-0 in the Coastal. West fell to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the league.
Bach’s squad, which is vying for its fifth straight league championship, extended its conference winning streak to 50 matches. The Cougars haven’t lost a league match since the end of the 2017 season.
They’ve also won five in a row against the Patriots after dropping 10 of the previous 12 in the county rivalry.
Plenty of the matches in the series have gone five sets, and the latest appeared headed that way after Croatan toughed out a 25-22 win in the first set and West responded with a 25-16 victory in set two.
“I told my crew that we don’t sit back and relax,” Bach said. “The adjustments that we made, we were up and down, but we took it and moved on there at the end.”
Trailing 9-6 in the third set, the Cougars controlled play the rest of the way, going on an 8-2 run to take a 14-11 lead thanks to three kills from Amanda Simberlund and two aces from Molly Butler.
The Patriots tied it up at 14-14, and after the teams traded points, Croatan ended the set by outscoring the visitors 10-1 with seven service points from Jackie Gartner and two kills from Butler.
“A lot of it was expected,” Bach said. “We knew we’d have a big crowd, and we knew they’d be coming for us, so the anticipation was definitely there.”
Holding a 12-10 lead in the fourth set, the Cougars rattled off six straight points with Simberlund serving on five of them. West took two of the next three points before the home team scored six in a row to end the set and the match.
Gartner served on five of the points, Butler had two kills, and Cailin Ames and Simberlund each had a kill.
“We had some good runs, good serves, keeping our server back there,” Bach said. “And we were doing different things at the net.”
West coach Michael Turner said the play at the net proved the biggest difference in the match with Croatan showing a diversity of play.
“They ham and egged it offensively,” he said. “They put a bunch of different swings on the ball, and we got one-dimensional. We just hit a hard ball. We didn’t cut much, didn’t tip much, didn’t change speeds much.”
The second set looked much like the first until the Patriots took a 14-12 deficit and turned it into a 25-16 win with a 13-2 run. Sadie Pruitt registered five service points during a 6-0 stretch, and Riley Williams delivered two aces in a 5-0 run. Rachel Chambers had two kills during the final tally.
“Nothing I saw tonight upset me. I’m just disappointed we didn’t do more offensively,” Turner said. “When we did do something offensively, Croatan was good at pursuing the ball all over the gym and found ways to get it back. They did a really good job of handling some of the balls we hit well.”
Cammie Davis led the defensive charge for the Cougars from her libero position.
Neither team led by more than two points in the first set in a back-and-forth affair with seven lead changes before Ryann Moore gave the Cougars a 25-22 win with a kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.