OCEAN — There isn’t going to be a sophomore slump for the Croatan boys lacrosse team this season.
The Cougars are coming a program-best 11-4 season last spring, a record buoyed by a stellar class of freshmen that made up the squad’s top four scorers.
“There’s a lot of pressure, but we expect big things,” Croatan nine-year head coach George Benson said. “We have some sophomores who are really mature and knowledgeable. They play on travel teams, and they’re incredibly talented.”
There were a whopping 15 freshmen on last year’s roster, including the team’s top scorers. Matej Roth tallied 35 goals and 36 assists, Graham Myers had 29 goals and 18 assists, Asher Denham finished with 21 goals and 10 assists, and Drew Degeorge posted 19 goals and nine assists.
More than talent, though, Benson sees a drive for excellence and a commitment to achieve something the program has looked for since it began in 2015 – a state title.
“They’re focused on winning a state championship,” Benson said. “No distractions, they’re locked in. They know what’s possible.”
Benson has 25 on his varsity roster, assisted by Todd Williams, Bobby Degeorge and John Bradley.
Of that 25, only two are seniors, but both are starters. Jackson Griffin is the team’s returning starting keeper. He finished last season with 98 saves and a save rate of 57 percent.
Fellow senior P.J. Kramer is a starting defender. Ironically, he’ll be the only Cougar on the back line without Griffing as a last name. Two of Jackson’s younger brothers are penciled in as defensive starters, including sophomore Brewer and freshman Brian.
Jackson Griffin, junior Ethan Eifert, Kramer and Roth will be this season’s captains.
“Their leadership has had a marked impact on the team,” Benson said. “They’re not afraid to speak up during practice, and they’re leading by example right now.”
Other returning scorers are David Contreras who had 10 goals and 12 assists, Eifert who tallied nine goals and one assist, Nate Sylvester who had three goals and three assists, and Brandon Giden who had two goals and one assist.
Last season’s team, which finished second in the conference at 4-2, advanced to the third round of the state playoffs before falling to First Flight 12-6. It beat Swansboro 11-4 in the first round and defeated Jacksonville 13-10 in the second.
The Cougars were the No. 6 seed in the 1A/2A/3A tournament. They have three of the seven toughest teams in their eastern bracket on this spring’s regular season schedule, including No. 2 First Flight (12-4), No. 3 Jacksonville (8-7) and No. 7 Cedar Ridge (15-6).
“We want to see those tough opponents before the playoffs, for sure,” Benson said. “We want the chance to build on last year’s playoff run by preparing ourselves early and often.”
The Cougars hosted Cedar Ridge on Friday. They’ll take on Ashley at home on Wednesday and New Bern at home on Friday. They opened their schedule on Wednesday at 4A Laney, losing 11-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.