EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department held its last contest of the Youth Surf Series at Western Ocean Access.
Conditions were moderate with strong onshore southwest winds creating some tough surfing.
The more seasoned surfers were outside in larger surf, while the intermediate and beginners surfed closer to shore.
The young surfers attacked the conditions and
battled through brutal onshore waves.
The Push ‘N’ Go division proved to be one of the toughest heats as adults struggled to stay grounded while assisting the younger
surfers. The current was strong with a falling tide working with the southwest
wind.
Wolfgang Acree owned the day with a first in the contest and an overall first
in the series, with some credit going to his father, Brantley.
Some newcomers in Girls 14-and-under helped showcase a growing young female group of
competitors. Winning the division in her first event, Charlotte Bumgarner
announced her presence.
Lucia Lyliston was named the season champion.
Thomas Redding took
first in the Boys 11-and-under for his first series win. Sam Furtner captured the division title.
In Boys 12-14, Joel McEwan eased out
Nixon Christensen. Leo Franzese secured the top spot in the season standings.
The series is alive due to the leadership of two young people, Bowen and
Colton Ellis. They, with the support of Jasa Ellis, kept the summer series going.
Appreciation was offered to the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department (Drew Conekin
and Wanda Martinez), Eastern Surfing Association’s Central N.C. District (Wes Whitt and Tim Nixon), Paul Poston, Paul
Pagliughi, Beth Schub, Atlantic Beach Surf Shop, Bert’s Surf Shop, Marsh’s
Surf Shop, and South Swell Surf Shops.
Here are results of the last contest and the championship standings:
Push ‘N’ Go: 1, Wolfgang Acree; 2, Carrison Furtner; 3, Ben Reed; 4, Memphis Christensen; 5, Cannon Livingston.
Girls 14-and-under: 1, Charlotte Bumgarner; 2, Magdalena Medina; 3, Avery Edwards; 4, Lucia Lyliston; 5, Molly Kate Slawitski; 6, Sarah Reed.
Boys 11-and-under: 1, Thomas Redding; 2, Sam Furtner; 3, Hudson Livingston.
Boys 12-14: 1, Joel McEvan; 2, Nixon Christensen; 3, Charlie Slawinski; 4, Leo Franzese.
Season Champions
Push ‘N’ Go: Wolfgang Acree.
Girls 14-and-under: Lucia Lyliston.
Boys 11-and-under: Sam Furtner.
Boys 12-14: Leo Franzese.
