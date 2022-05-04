HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret softball was shocked on the road Friday, losing to Dixon 3-2.
For the Patriots (13-7 overall), it was a major step backward in the race for the 3A Coastal Conference. Richlands (13-6 ovreall) now has sole control of the league at 7-1 with the Patriots a game behind at 6-2. Dixon is in third at 5-3 and is 13-8 overall.
The two runs scored are the fewest against a conference opponent this season. West only had four hits, including a triple RBI from Hannah Mosley. Abree Young scored the other run, finishing 2-for-3 at the plate.
Dixon was led at the plate by Emily Cassidy, who finished 2-for-3 with a RBI.
In the pitching circle, Kiersten Margoupis finished with a 2.33 ERA, allowing five hits and two earned runs in six innings. She struck out four batters and walked two.
Hannah Oakes was the winning pitcher in the game. She also had four strikeouts and allowed one earned run in seven innings.
West will host Croatan (3-10 overall) on Thursday to end its regular season.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.....001 000 1 - 2 4 2
Dixon…..........100 002 x - 3 5 2
WP – Oakes
LP – Margoupis
West Carteret leading hitters: Young 2-3, run; Kugler 1-3; Moseley 1-4 (3B), RBI.
Dixon leading hitters: Cassidy 2-3, RBI; Beckett 1-3 (2B), run; Patane 1-3, RBI; O’Brien 1-1, 2 runs.
