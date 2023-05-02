PINEY GREEN — The Croatan baseball captured a road 6-1 win over White Oak on Thursday.
The Cougars scored a run in the first, second and seventh innings and three in the sixth to outpace the Vikings and improve to 10-12 overall and 4-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Coming into this week, they are still in third place of the conference, two games behind Swansboro (6-2) in second. White Oak (4-15 overall) is in fifth place at 2-6.
Two of the team’s most consistent hitters, Nathan Griffin and Nathan Michalowicz, led the offensive effort with two hits apiece. Both hit doubles, and Michalowicz scored two runs while Griffin had one RBI.
Seth Boyette, Liam McFadden, Broderyk Miller, Easton Taylor and Owen Woodruff each tallied a hit. Taylor scored three runs and hit a double, Woodruff scored one, and Boyette drove in another.
Gavin Tascione hit 2-for-3 to lead the Vikings at the plate.
Matthew Woody was the winning pitcher for Croatan, striking out nine and walking three in seven innings. He only gave up four hits and didn’t allow a single earned run.
Tascione also pitched all seven innings for his team. He struck out five and walked one with eight hits and three earned runs given up.
Croatan opened the week with a trip to Dixon on Tuesday and will wrap up its regular season schedule on Friday at home against Richlands.
Ranked No. 30 in the 3A east, the Cougars are right on the edge of earning a wild card spot in the state playoffs that are slated to be seeded on Monday next week and start Tuesday.
Here are results of the game
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan.............................110 003 1 - 6 9 2
White Oak........................000 100 0 - 1 4 5
WP – Woody
LP – Tascione
Croatan leading hitters: Griffin 2-4 (2B), RBI; Michalowicz 2-2 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; S. Boyette 1-3, RBI; McFadden 1-3; Miller 1-4; Taylor 1-3 (2B), 3 runs; Woodruff 1-2, RBI, run.
White Oak leading hitters: Tascione 2-3; Graff 1-2; Humphrey 1-3.
