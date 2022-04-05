OCEAN — The Croatan softball team suffered its second loss to Swansboro in a week on Friday with a 9-0 defeat at home.
The Cougars only got three hits and gave up 15 while moving to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference. They also lost to the Pirates 7-1 on Monday.
Croatan played three games during the week, beating White Oak 12-2 on Tuesday. Croatan played Dixon (7-4) on Tuesday in a game that would help decide where the Cougars fall in a conference with four teams in the top 15 of the 3A east division rankings. This edition was published before results were available.
“I like the competitiveness of the conference,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “Every game is a tough one, and I think the whole conference feels that way. There’s a lot of potential and talent on each team.”
Swansboro upped its record to 9-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The win over Croatan was a positive bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Richlands on Tuesday.
“I thought we hit all phases of the game tonight,” Swansboro coach Frank Peck said. “Croatan is a solid opponent, but we came in with some focus and determination.”
The game was knotted 0-0 until the third inning when the Bucs scored three runs. They tallied three apiece in the fifth and sixth as well. Five batters had multiple hits, but Tara Lepore had the best night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three runs. Camdyn Peck hit 3-for-4 with a three-run triple.
“I thought our leadoff hitters did well,” Peck said. “Arianna (Hoffman) and Tara got on base for us, and the rest of the order had some quality at-bats too. I thought Camden did a good job in the circle tonight, too, keeping them off balance with nine strikeouts and one walk.”
The Cougars got three base hits, two that came back-to-back in the sixth inning. Chloe Hunsinger hit a one-out single to get the ball rolling, but she was tagged out on a fielder’s choice from a Bella Rodriguez single.
Ava Morris hit a single in the second inning and reached second when Cailin Ames was hit by a pitch, but the Pirates shut the inning down with a strikeout from Peck and a flyout to left field.
“It’s very frustrating,” Bach said. “We’re still making corrections. We’re still fighting bad habits. The (Swansboro) pitchers did their job tonight, but we certainly could have done better at the plate.”
Haigan McNeil pitched all seven innings for Croatan and struck out 10 batters.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro.......003 033 0 - 9 15 3
Croatan….........000 000 0 - 0 3 2
WP – Peck
LP – McNeil
Swansboro leading hitters: Lepore 4-4, 3 runs; Peck 3-4 (3B), 3 RBIs; Jensen 2-4, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Remley 2-4; Hoffman 2-5, RBI, 2 runs; Maichle 1-4 (3B), run; Eckert 1-4, RBI, run.
Croatan leading hitters: Hunsinger 1-3; Morris 1-2; Rodriguez 1-3.
