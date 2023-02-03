MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team staved off a rally at home Thursday to defeat Richlands 65-58.
The Patriots (15-5 overall) led 28-16 at halftime but gave up 24 points in the fourth quarter to watch a 14-point lead get cut to single digits.
With the win, they improved 5-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference, a half game behind White Oak (5-1) and tied with Swansboro (5-2) for second. The Patriots split their series with the Vikings and the Pirates.
White Oak and Swansboro will play on Thursday. Richlands slipped to 11-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference with the loss.
The win over the Wildcats snapped a two-game skid for the Patriots. They lost to Swansboro 61-54 on Tuesday and fell at White Oak 62-55 on Jan. 27.
Against the Vikings, Worth Stack scored 16 points and Jaylen Hewitt added 15 to lead the Patriot offense. Cason Collins also scored eight while Xavier Jones and Jaxon Whitaker scored six apiece.
Only five scorers got in the books for Richlands, with three accounting for 52 of the team’s 58 points. Zarion Walters finished with 18 points while Nathan Padgett and Dashaun Hooker scored 17 apiece.
West will play the Wildcats again on Tuesday in Richlands. It will finish its regular season schedule with a home game against Dixon (6-14 overall) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Richlands............................. 10 6 18 24 - 58
West Carteret...................... 11 17 20 17 -65
RICHLANDS (58) – Walters 18, Padgett 17, Hooker 17, Hunter 4, Simco 2.
WEST CARTERET (65) – Stack 16, Hewitt 15, Collins 8, Jones 6, Whitaker 6, Hester 5, Cummings 4, McBride 3, Dade’El 2.
