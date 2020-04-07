It feels like the sports world is in a wait-and-see period. We know there isn’t much going on these next few weeks.
The NFL draft will take place later this month on April 22-24. It will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said there is be no way for the league to make a decision about when it can return until May 1 at the earliest – and probably not even then.
Silver brought the league to a halt on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the Jazz were supposed to play in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.
The NBA draft is set for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. No plans for a virtual draft or alternative site have been announced.
It has been 27 days since the NHL decided to hit the pause button on the 2019-2020 season.
If the NBA and NHL are going to return, it needs to be by at least July, so June needs to be a spectacularly good month in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
That goes the same for the NFL.
Training camps usually begin in mid-to-late July with preseason games following in August.
Both the NBA and NHL have looked at models that involve playing in empty home arenas around the league, while others focus on holding the postseasons at neutral-site venues.
MLB is on the same page in regards to starting its season.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the league and players association have discussed putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix area and playing in empty ballparks. The potential plan could allow the league to begin games as early as May.
There are a number of potential stumbling blocks, including MLB’s reliance on a significant increase in available coronavirus tests.
The season had been set to start March 26, but spring training was halted on March 12.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
