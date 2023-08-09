MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team brings back plenty from a team that was one point away from sharing the 3A Coastal Conference championship.
The Patriots feature a loaded 11-member junior class from a squad that last season went 19-7 overall and 8-2 in league play.
“It’s a special group,” Michael Turner said as he enters his 16th season as coach. “We have a lot of kids that have received significant playing time. These kids are passionate about volleyball.”
The Patriots held a 2-0 set lead over Croatan in the regular season finale and looked on their way to a straight-set victory to clinch a tie in the conference race. Their third set-clinching point was then called off, meaning they still needed another point to complete the two-point victory over the Cougars.
They didn’t get it.
Croatan went on to win that set 28-26, grabbing the momentum and never letting go to win 3-2 and earn the program’s 56th straight conference win and its fifth straight league title with a 10-0 mark.
“That was a tough one, but I think they’ve grown from that experience,” Turner said. “The way we finished the year, winning some playoff games, I thought we finished strong. We have a good mindset transitioning from last year to this year.”
Turner’s squad got on a roll in the playoffs, advancing to the third round for the first time in five years.
There are, however, significant losses from that club.
Megan Kenon led the team in kills (212) and blocks (42), Maddie Mansfield led the team in assists (406), stood third in aces (32) and fourth in digs (153), Sarah Beck Pruitt was third in digs (183) and fifth in aces (26), and Ardan Freeden was fifth in digs (84).
“You look at what we lost, and it’s massive, but you look at what we’re bringing back, and it’s like, ‘Holy, moly, let’s go,’” Turner said. “Every year, the next group is just ready to take the reins and do their thing. These girls have determined it’s their turn. I know how lucky I am. I don’t take it for granted. Everybody’s world isn’t like my world at West Carteret volleyball.”
A huge class that earned extensive court time as sophomores returns looking to make its mark at West over the next two years.
Mary Beth Garrison was third in kills (131), followed by Rachel Chambers (119), Sadie Pruitt (101) and Zoe Baily (77).
Riley Williams led the team in aces (35), followed by Pruitt (34). Chloe Lewis was fourth with 30. Lewis led the team in digs (310), followed by Pruitt (243). Williams was fifth with 84.
Williams ranked second in assists (355), and Garrison was second in blocks (22).
Turner said every player on the roster showed improvement and was particularly impressed with the offseason work of Chambers and Lewis.
“We have a bunch of kids that can play,” he said. “I’m excited. We played in a jamboree and we played every kid on the roster, and there wasn’t a whole lot of drop-off. It’s the first team I’ve ever had at a team camp that I didn’t have to motivate in any way. Never seen a lack of effort from them.”
Turner noted effort and hustle have been the strengths of the team in the offseason. The main weakness has been serving.
“We are serving it all over the place,” he said. “We have to figure that out. We had 12 service errors in a set and still won. I looked at my assistants and said ‘We’re going to have to start serving underhanded.’”
The conference looks to come down to Croatan and West again with the Cougars winning it and the Patriots finishing second in each of the first two years after realignment put them in the same league.
“I don’t see why not,” Turner said. “They haven’t lost a league match in what feels like 140 straight games. I would like to think we will be in the mix with them.”
West will begin the season on the road Tuesday at New Bern.
