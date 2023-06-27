BEAUFORT — East Carteret earned two spots on the N.C. Softball Coaches Association All-District Team.
Alisha Tosto and Elli Parrish were honored in their senior seasons by District 2.
The district includes the following counties: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Samson and Wayne.
Tosto led the squad in RBIs (21), tied for the lead in extra-base hits (nine), ranked second in runs (17) and third in average (.342) and slugging (.506).
Parrish led the team in average (.373) and on-base percentage (.475). The third baseman also ranked third on the team with 15 RBIs.
The Mariners went 10-13 overall and 4-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to finish fourth in the six-team league.
