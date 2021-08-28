OCEAN — And round and round we go.
This is one wagon wheel that never seems to stop turning, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now it’s Croatan’s turn … again.
For the Cougars, “Friday Night Lights” have become “Saturday Night Lights” in the first two weeks of the football season with another game change because of the pandemic. Last week, it was Croatan having to quarantine for three days leading up to and including the Friday game, moving that season opener for both teams at Croatan to Saturday night with the Cougars suffering a 48-6 defeat.
This week, Croatan (0-1) was scheduled for a road trip to Pamlico (0-1) on Friday, but the Hurricanes were put on quarantine protocol late Friday afternoon. Fortunately for the Cougars, West Craven (0-0) had an open slot tonight after their game Friday at South Central (0-1) was called off when the Falcons were put on quarantine.
It was the second week in a row that both West Craven and West Carteret were affected by quarantine protocols. Last week, the teams were scheduled to play in the opener for both schools, but the Eagles were put on quarantine, however, the Patriots were able to find an opponent in Ayden-Grifton, resulting in a 20-14 triumph for West Carteret.
The Patriots were affected by quarantining again when they were supposed to play at Havelock (1-0) on Friday, but the Rams were forced into quarantine. Fortunate again for the Patriots, they were able to find an opponent in East Bladen (1-1) on Friday, which resulted in a thrilling, but disappointing 32-27 loss for the West Carteret. East Bladen became available when its original opponent, South Columbus, had to quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.