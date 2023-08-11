MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins were ousted from the Petitt Cup Playoffs on Tuesday with a 5-2 loss at home to the Wilmington Sharks.
It’s the second straight year the Marlins have been eliminated at Big Rock Stadium in game three of the semifinal round despite having the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League.
This season, they ended the regular season 32-15 and earned a playoff spot as the best team in the East Division during the first half of the summer schedule.
The Marlins went 1-2 in the series against the Sharks, winning the first game on Sunday 13-1 before falling 9-4 in a rain-delayed matchup on Monday and losing 5-2 on Tuesday in the tiebreaker.
Ironically, the West Division team to earn a playoff spot with the best record at the midway point of the season – the Forest City Owls – also were eliminated in the semifinal round by the Lexington County Blowfish.
---------------
In the elimination loss to Wilmington, Morehead City turned to 17-year-old slinger Max Weber (Felician) for the start on the mound. Sixth-year senior Austin Skipper (Methodist) started for the Sharks.
The pitching was stellar for the first two innings before the Sharks scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Drew Sturgeon (Central Arkansas) led off with a single and moved to third base as the inning progressed before he came home on a wild pitch by Weber, putting the Sharks up 1-0.
No more runs were allowed until the top of the fifth inning when the Sharks put three up on the board.
Sturgeon walked, Lucas Johnson (Wright State) singled, and Stephen DiTamaso (George Washington) smacked a base hit to load the bases. Marlins pitcher Spencer Cipro (Belmont Abbey) walked A.J. Mendolia (Central Arkansas) to bring Sturgeon home. Joe Miceli (Kent State) came in to relieve Cipro with the bases loaded, and Connor Powell (Belmont Abbey) hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Johnson.
The final run of the inning came from a Cam Burgess (East Carolina) groundball to Jeremy Piatkiewicz (East Stroudsburg) who mishandled the ball and allowed DiTamaso to score, giving the Sharks a 4-0 lead.
The arms continued to reign supreme for both sides in the sixth and seventh innings until the Marlins scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Will Walsh (Nebraska) advanced to first on a misplay from Mendolia at second base, and Bobby Whalen (Virginia) walked to give way to Dan Tauken (Murray State) who ripped a double to score both runners, moving the score to 4-2 with the Sharks on top.
The Sharks scored their final run in the top of the ninth inning as Dylan Jeffries (Mount Olive) singled and Sturgeon walked. Johnson then smacked an RBI single down the right field line to give the game its final score.
----------------
The first loss to the Sharks came on a night that saw rain delay the game three hours and finally wrap up just before 1 a.m.
Noah Covington (Maryland Eastern Shore) started for the Marlins while Brycen Jewell (Mars Hill) started for the Sharks.
Morehead City got on the scoreboard in the first inning. McGwire Tuffy (George Washington) walked, Will Walsh (Nebraska) singled, and Damaurys Rodriguez (Rollins College) hit a single to right field, scoring Tuffy and giving the Marlins a 1-0 lead.
The Sharks responded in the bottom of the second inning. Ethan Wilder (Lander) singled to right, Cam Hassert (Villanova) walked, and a Dylan Jeffries (Mount Olive) groundout advanced both runners. Wilder scored on a wild pitch, and Sturgeon’s infield single brought Hassert home, giving the Sharks a 3-1 lead.
The Marlins scored three runs in the top of the third inning. Jewell walked both Walsh and Rodriguez. Landon Choboy (Mount Olive) singled to load the bases. Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) singled to score Walsh, and an errant throw by Hassert allowed Rodriguez to score and tie the game at 3-3.
Wilmington regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning by scoring two runs. Nowak hit an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on a Wilder groundout. Hassert walked and stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Jeffries hit a single to center field, scoring both runners and giving the Sharks a 5-3 lead.
The next runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning where the Sharks scored four. Burgess led off with a single to left field, followed by a Wilder single to right. Hassert hit an infield single to load the bases.
Jeffries hit a base hit to score Burgess and Wilder. The Marlins then replaced Jewell with Jarrett Hall (William Peace University). Sturgeon grounded out to Hall, and a wild pitch brought Hassert home. Back-to-back walks for Mendolia and Nowak resulted in Jeffries scoring, extending the Sharks’ lead to 9-3.
The Marlins managed to add a run in the top of the sixth to stay in the game. Dylan Rogers (Jacksonville State) led off with a single to right field but was eliminated on a fielder’s choice when Bobby Whalen (Virginia) grounded out. Whalen advanced to second on an errant throw by Hassert. Whalen then scored on a base hit by Trent Youngblood (Transylvania), making the score 9-4, where it remained for the rest of the game.
Rain arrived in the middle of the sixth inning, leading to the tarp being brought out. Play didn’t resume until after midnight.
Both teams struggled to generate offense for the remainder of the game due to outstanding pitching. West Carteret alum Tyler DeLuzio (Lenoir CC) pitched the final three innings for the Marlins, striking out four batters. On the other side, Ried Dittner (Longwood) pitched the final three innings and struck out three Marlins.
