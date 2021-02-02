OCEAN — For Thomas McCabe, the choice of which college to run for came down to state schools and one out-of-state option.
The Croatan senior track and field standout chose the latter, accepting an athletic scholarship from NAIA Division I Indiana Tech.
“It was mostly a choice between local schools and this one,” McCabe said. “Mostly, it came down to money, and whether or not out-of-state tuition was going to make a difference, which it didn’t. They offered the most money, so that was the obvious choice.”
McCabe has yet to compete in his senior season, and he missed his junior year because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, he proved enough with a second-place finish in the 2018 2A state championship 200 meters event with a time of 1 minute, 58.11 seconds. Croatan finished second overall in the state meet.
“It’s based on times, which is how they judge you,” McCabe said. “I lost my junior season, so it was a concern. Thankfully, I had good times as a sophomore. (Indiana Tech) contacted me first, which was surprising. I took a trip to visit the campus, meet the coach and watch one of their practices. It was good. I liked it a lot.”
McCabe also captured a second-place finish in the 2A east regional as a sophomore with a 1:59.57 clocking to help the Cougars win.
Although short to medium distances are his strength, McCabe also played a role in the Cougars’ cross country success this winter, placing 12th overall in 18:05.32 to help the program win an east regional title.
“I loved it here at Croatan,” McCabe said. “The coaches are dedicated to not only make the team better, but make you better. They’ll personally pull you aside and coach you up.”
McCabe is joining a solid Indiana Tech track and field program, which is currently in the middle of its 2020-2021 season. His intangible skills will help him during the transition from high school to college running.
“He’s extremely hard-working and has a great support system,” Croatan track and field co-coach Andrew Bulford said. “He comes to practice, works hard and has a positive attitude. That will go a long way at the next level. He’s also a leader. He’s very athletic, but he knows how to talk to teammates and how to work with them.”
Co-coach Rico Quispe added, “I think he’s going to bring his work ethic. He’s motivated and never complains about a workout, whether it’s hard or easy. He brings kids with him, so he’s a leader. He has a lot of potential.”
McCabe’s out-of-state choice makes sense since he has only been at Croatan and in state for 2½ years. He was a sophomore transfer from Wallenpaupack Area High School in Pennsylvania.
“The school (Indiana Tech) is a good size, where teachers can reach you individually and give that personal feedback,” he said. “I’m excited to see new faces and see if I can pull through. It’s going to be a totally new atmosphere.”
McCabe will have another crack at a state championship this spring when the track and field season begins. He’ll also be looking to play a leadership role with the younger runners.
“I want to pull the future of Croatan track up with me,” he said. “I want to show them the bar and see if they can hit it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.