CHAPEL HILL — West Carteret senior Joshua Knipe captured gold at the Tiger Holiday Classic in Chapel Hill last week.
The 195-pounder was one of several county grapplers from West Carteret and Croatan to compete in the wrestling tournament. His finish, plus a third-place medal from Cole Reynolds at 170 pounds, helped the Patriots place 11th overall with 79 points.
West’s finish was the best in the competition by a program from the eastern region.
Croatan had three sixth-placers to finish in 13th with 67.5 points.
Mooresville won the 32-team tournament with 175.5 points.
WEST CARTERET
Knipe (21-3) was the sole winner of a weight division from the county and the third-ever Patriot to win at the tournament.
He went 3-0 in the 195-pound weight class, his final victory a slim 3-2 win by decision over Orange’s Acoya Isley (10-3). He reached the finals with a 4-2 decision over Michael Brady (20-11) of Asheboro after he pinned David Preis (12-16) of Green Hope in 1:45.
Reynolds finished his bracket with a 6-1 decision over Luke Lambeth (23-4) of Asheboro in the third-place match. He reached the consolation finals with a 6-2 win by decision over Mooresville’s Brady Rabb (25-7) after he was knocked out of the winner’s bracket by a 4-1 loss by decision to Alexander Gunning (23-2) of Chapel Hill.
Two more Patriots placed sixth in their weight divisions at the tournament, including Skyler Oxford (22-5) at 120 pounds and Hiroki Cruz (22-5) at 182.
Oxford lost by 12-1 major decision to Xavier Santos (24-6) of Asheboro in his fifth-place matchup. Santos was also the grappler to knock Oxford out of the winner’s bracket in a 7-3 decision in the second round.
Cruz was forced to forfeit his last three bouts due to fever from the flu. His best win of the bracket was a 7-5 decision over Brion Brunson (15-5) of Jack Britt.
CROATAN
The Cougars had three grapplers finish in sixth place at the tournament: Gavin Cohen (17-5) at 113 pounds, Tommy Williams (9-9) at 126 and Cody Raymond (18-5) at 145.
Cohen was the only wrestler to avoid a pin in his last match, losing by 7-0 decision to Sumter Horton (16-6) of Rutherfordton-Spindale. His best win of the tournament was a 1:47 pin of Pinecrest’s Ethan Schleicher (10-8).
Williams was pinned in 3:39 by Gunner Horton of Rutherfordton-Spindale in the fifth-place match. Williams reached the consolation semifinals after a 3:57 pin of Orange’s Braden Crawford (17-7).
Raymond got pinned by Chapel Hill’s Porter Brice (20-7) in 3:40. His best bout of the tournament was a win by 7-6 decision over Pinecrest’s Elijah Ybarra.
