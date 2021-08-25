We had a number of interesting tidbits to pull from the first week of the high school football season.
Ayden-Grifton and Havelock are suddenly playing a big role in the county.
Thanks to the Pitt and Craven county programs, we’ll have a shared opponent for two teams and have a better idea how those squads stack up against each other after just two weeks.
West Carteret defeated Ayden-Grifton at home on Friday by a 20-14 score. The Chargers will return to the county this Friday to take on East Carteret.
Havelock visited Croatan to take on the Cougars for the first-ever meeting between the schools and left with a 48-6 victory. West will travel this Friday to Havelock, however, it won’t be the first-ever meeting between those two. In fact, it’s pushing 60.
West should have some idea where it stands versus both Croatan and East after this week.
We also had a bit of six degrees of coaching separation in the first week of the season.
West faced Ayden-Grifton, coached by Todd Lipe, who served as the defensive coordinator under Chargers coach Paul Cornwell for six years before taking over.
Cornwell was an assistant coach at North Pitt in the 1990s when twin brothers Allen and Brent Wooten played there.
According to a 2016 story in the News & Observer by Bryan C. Hanks, the Wooten boys weren’t just good football players, but good students as well. They were each in the top five of their senior class and ended up at UNC-Chapel Hill.
They returned to their alma mater to serve for nine years as assistants under then North Pitt head coach Dave Boal.
Boal, who was the Panthers’ coach for 11 years, is now the athletic director and defensive coordinator at Croatan.
He remains close with the Wooten boys till this day.
And while Havelock and its head coach Allen Wooten were visiting Croatan for the first time, Wooten is no stranger to the Croatan football team.
He left North Pitt to become the head coach at a struggling Greene Central program in 2013. The Rams had gone 1-9 in 2012, and sported a 15-39 record in the five seasons before he took over without a winning record in that time. Two years later, he had them at 10-1 and hosting their first playoff game in nine years.
Anyone who was there for that contest will tell you it’s one of the best high school football games they’ve ever seen.
Croatan continued a historic season with its first-ever state playoff victory in a wild 41-35 thriller versus Greene Central.
In a battle of Croatan’s throwback, old-school era offense and Greene Central’s new-age, spread attack, it was the Cougars’ punishing style that won in the end.
Sam Nay proved nearly unstoppable, running over and around Rams defenders for 262 yards on a school-record 41 carries and adding four touchdowns. He also threw for a score.
Ethan Bridges added 114 yards on 22 carries.
The offensive line of Stevie Sharpe, Logan Bird, Donray Brown, Noah Plisko and Mike Wood, tight ends Duncan Nelson and Dylan Cooper and fullbacks Robert Brennaman and Bridges paved the way to 377 total rushing yards on a whopping 68 carries.
The run-heavy philosophy was not only effective in moving the ball, it also kept the clock moving and kept their opponents’ explosive offensive off the field for long stretches. The Rams had scored more than 50 points in four games that season and went for 40 or more in three others.
The Cougars held a 73-45 edge in offensive plays. They punted only once, and two drives ended with time running out in the halves. Their six other possessions resulted in touchdowns.
The Cougars accomplished three firsts in school history with the triumph: they defeated a state-ranked team, defeated a team with double-digit wins and reached double-digit wins in a season.
It was their eighth time in the state playoffs. They had gone 0-7 in their previous trips.
Croatan (10-2) finished in a three-way tie atop the East Central Conference that year, but a draw-from-the-hat tiebreaker gave the squad the league’s No. 3 seed and a ticket to hit the road in the 2AA playoffs with a No. 11 seed.
Greene Central (10-2) earned the No. 5 seed in the 2AA east after finishing second in the Eastern Carolina Conference to undefeated Kinston (12-0). The lone loss in the regular season came to the Vikings in the final minute of a 28-21 contest.
The Rams entered the state playoffs ranked No. 6 in the final N.C Preps 2A Poll of the regular season.
