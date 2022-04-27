We’ve seen some North Carolina on North Carolina brouhahas in these NBA playoffs.
On Monday night, Reggie Bullock and Hassan White side got into it.
Luka Doncic was fouled hard by Whiteside on a Doncic dunk attempt with 5:33 remaining in the Dallas Mavericks’ 102-77 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead.
Doncic crashed to the floor, and Whiteside stood over him.
Dallas forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Bullock ran toward the baseline to confront the 7-foot, 265-pound Gastonia native and exchanged shoves with him. Referees, coaches and security officials from both teams rushed into the fray to ensure that the situation didn’t escalate.
Whiteside was called for two technical fouls and ejected. Kinston’s Bullock, who had been assessed his first technical in a Mavericks uniform earlier in the game, was whistled for another technical and also ejected.
Whiteside finished with two points, six rebounds, a steal and block in 13 minutes.
Bullock had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 31 minutes.
On Sunday night, Brandon Ingram and Chris Paul exchanged words, and some feisty words at that.
Early in the third quarter after a dustup, Ingram seemed to tell Paul, “We can take that **** to the back if you want to.”
Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns, who were without injured star Devin Booker, by a 118-103 score in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.
It was Ingram’s third straight game with at least 30 points in a breakout series for the former Kinston star.
Winston-Salem native Paul ended with just four points on 2-for-8 shooting with 11 assists in 35 minutes.
We’ll see if fellow North Carolinians can play nicer as the playoffs progress.
