BENSON — The West Carteret boys soccer team saw its fine season come to an end Monday night with a 3-0 loss at West Johnston (15-4-2) in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Patriots finished above .500 for the first time since 2016, going 10-8-1. They also took third in league play for the first time since then, thanks to a 5-5 mark in the Coastal Conference.
West had gone 19-48 over the previous four seasons, winning three games in three of those campaigns.
The Patriots will lose their top two points producers in seniors Rob Cummings (16 goals, five assists) and Jake Bradley (four goals, 13 assists).
Cummings had 37 points and Bradley 21. No other player on the team produced more than eight points.
Keeper Matthew Roberts will also graduate in the spring after helping the team register four shutouts, while giving up just one goal apiece in four other games.
West came into the playoffs with a No. 23 seed, while West Johnston (15-4-2) has a No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 seed Carrboro (14-4-2), which defeated Richlands (10-11-1) in the first round.
