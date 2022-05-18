BEAUFORT — The Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon returned after a two-year absence.
Two hundred and fifty-two competitors put on their swim suit, bike helmet and running shoes on Saturday and enjoyed rainy and overcast conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s.
“We were lucky,” Race Director Kazem Yahyapour said. “The weather was very good. At 4 o’clock in the morning, I heard the thunder, and I said, ‘Oh, God, help me, I need one good day.’ Luckily, at 7 o’clock, it all cleared.”
The half triathlon that requires participants to swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles, took place for the first time in 2019 after an absence the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We would love to continue it,” Yahyapour said. “Hopefully we can grow it. It’s good for the community, good for the town, good for businesses and good for charities.”
Proceeds are given to numerous charities, including the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Raab Oncology Clinic.
Competitors came from South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, Iowa and Arkansas to participate.
“Everyone loves the location,” Yahyapour said. “We had competitors from all over. We had awesome weather. All the volunteers, medical, police, everyone, we’re so glad for their help. It takes many, many people to put on an excellent race.”
Two in-state competitors took first in the male and female divisions.
Justin Andrews, 46, Matthews, won the male division in 4 hours, 55 minutes, 41 seconds.
The first finisher was disqualified for missing a turn on the bike path and the second-place finisher, Matthew Ruis, 29, of Durham, didn’t finish more than three minutes ahead of Matthews after starting three minutes ahead as part of the 39-and-under group. Ruis finished in 4:57:22.
“I was stoked to take the win,” Matthews said. “I was first off the bike, so I knew I was in good shape there, and I didn’t get passed by Matt until around 11 miles (of the run). I started cramping bad at the end, but I could still see Matt, so I knew I was good.”
Matthews said he’s competed in over 180 triathlons.
He joined others in the Gallants Channel swim, the bike course through Morehead City, Newport, Havelock and the rural roads of Craven County via a Highway 70 and Highway 101 loop, and the half marathon on Front Street in Beaufort.
“It’s gorgeous,” Andrews said. “The bike course was great. The road surface was great. Then you get off your bike, and is there a better place to run a half marathon? I don’t think so. It was great.”
Brianne Gaal, 43, Morrisville, finished in 5:03:45 to win the female division.
“I was worried about it being stormy, but with the cloud cover, it was really nice on the bike and for most of the run,” she said. “It just started to get hot at the end, but it was about as perfect as we could have hoped for. The course was awesome. I loved the swim. I loved that we got to swim in the sound. It was challenging, which was good.”
Gaal, who said she’s lost track of her completed triathlons, was part of a successful duo as her husband, Marty, 51, took third in the male division in 4:57:28.
“I saw him when we went out and back on the bike, so I knew he was having a really good day,” she said. “Then I saw him a bunch of times on the run. I thought I might catch him, but he was doing so well.”
Eamon Kromka, 36, Pine Knoll Shores, was the first Carteret County finisher, crossing the line in 5:04:20 to place sixth in the male division.
“I finished about 20 minutes ahead of schedule, so I felt really good,” he said. “I just turned it on and went as hard as I could, and I didn’t throw up, which is good. The last three miles were tough, but it was fun. The course was great.”
Kromka was participating in his first triathlon in over 10 years.
In addition to complimenting the weather and course, nearly every competitor praised the work of town employees, including Beaufort Police, and the race volunteers, as well as those cheering along the race route.
Here are results of the half triathlon:
CRYSTAL COAST HALF BOOTY TRIATHLON
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Brianne Gaal, 5:03:45; 2, Renee Kunnen, 5:07:17; 3, Pippin Robinson, 5:08:28.
20-24: 1, Sarah Burnash, 5:25:02; 2, Clare Naghdi, 8:20:47.
25-29: 1, Madeline Crow, 5:42:24.
30-34: 1, Sarah Budd, 5:17:53; 2, Ann Graham, 6:57:00; 3, Carlie Frost-Poirier, 7:53:41.
35-39: 1, Sarah Shinn, 5:26:51; 2, Lauren Dunbar, 6:31:50; 3, Melissa Murray, 6:37:39.
40-45: 1, Susan Laney, 5:51:34; 2, Lauren Johnson, 5:58:53; 3, Sarah Johnson, 6:29:22; 4, Amy Euliss, 6:32:05; 5, Abbey Shaffer, 6:44:12; 6, Bree Goldstein, 7:08:56.
45-49: 1, Elizabeth Leonard, 6:39:36; 2, Sarah Luginbuhl, 7:37:09.
50-54: 1, Cary Maycock, 5:45:47; 2, Robin Forgione, 6:10:19; 3, Masayo Ballard, 6:16:16; 4, Bobbi Ludwig, 6:41:48; 5, Karen Steele, 7:54:56; 8, Christine Eatmon, 8:55:41.
55-59: 1, Barbara Simila, 6:21:55; 2, Terrie Hui, 6:36:52; 3, Karen Young, 7:04:43; 4, Lauren Owenby, 8:13:12.
60-64: 1, Eileen McConkie, 6:58:25; 2, Pam Sisson, 7:33:20; 3, Kathleen Kiernan, 8:24:33.
64-69: 1, Joanne Piscitelli, 6:44:59.
Master Athena: 1, Emily Crossman, 6:31:04; 2, Lisa Schreiner, 7:00:36; 3, M.C. Hartley, 7:17:24; 4, Nancy Jo Mostert, 7:30:09; 5, Barbara Brothers, 7:55:44.
MALE
Overall: 1, Justin Andrews, 4:55:41; 2, Matthew Ruis, 4:57:22; 3, Marty Gaal, 4:57:28.
20-24: 1, Zachary Medeiros, 5:32:58; 2, Quinn MaClean, 6:31:16; 3, Ben Gleiter, 6:56:15.
25-29: 1, Dominick Casanova, 5:07:42; 2, Robert Androit, 5:14:16; 3, Cameron Younts, 5:42:50; 4, Brooks Brown, 5:45:47; 5, Tanner Beszterczei, 5:47:09; 6, Justin Blubaugh, 6:28:16; 7, Timothy Poldrugo, 7:30:17.
30-34: 1, Michael Tkachuk, 5:00:01; 2, David Wieand, 5:07:43; 3, John Perrine, 5:15:21; 4, Ryan Kelly, 5:19:40; 5, Adam Lemmert, 5:20:12; 6, Roger Brothers, 5:44:40; 7, Courtney McCombs, 5:46:31; 8, Justin Dentel, 6:06:59.
35-39: 1, Eamon Kromka, 5:04:20; 2, Grant Huffman, 5:34:33; 3, David Walker, 5:38:09; 4, Kevin inca, 5:50:40; 5, Jonathan Sageser, 5:54:55; 6, Dale Haiducek, 6:25:37; 7, Nicholas Kniffen, 6:37:44; 8, Joseph Howard, 6:53:52.
40-44: 1, Jakub Malecki, 5:11:27; 2, Ramiro Rodriguez, 5:14:57: 3, Paul Shramenko, 5:26:48; 4, Ralph Tomkins, 5:31:37; 5, Christopher Ferguson, 5:54:43; 6, Corey Jenkins, 6:05:49; 7, Santiago Pimienta, 6:06:41: 8, Kuanyu Chen, 6:35:30; 9, Robert Browning, 6:45:48; 10, Eric Ramirez, 7:30:35; 11, Allen Jaleski, 7:32:12: 12, Adam Klein, 7:32:12; 13, Keith Cannon, 7:43:30; 14, Robert Misior, 7:57:15; 15, Evan Ragland, 8:03:19; 16, Andrew Nymeyer, 8:06:40.
45-49: 1, Brian Burns, 5:08:18; 2, Frank Shingleton, 5:19:00; 3, Scott Littleton, 5:30:13; 4, Eddie Kenney, 6:08:53; 5, Tamu Miller, 6:12:06; 6, Jason Litvak, 6:28:04; 7, Ted Takacs, 6:39:03; 8, Eric Rowe, 7:20:56; 9, Todd Sontag, 8:05:17.
50-54: 1, Jason Ward, 5:02:29; 2, Eri Li, 5:17:15: 3, Shane Johnson, 5:28:42; 4, Brian Tascher, 5:55:06; 5, Joel Strickland, 6:02:08; 6, Cyril Nestor, 6:04:53; 7, Todd Shearer, 6:11:55; 8, Shawn Lawson, 6:21:21; 9, Todd Savard, 6:25:35; 10, Tom Ackerman, 6:26:40; 11, Jim Foote, 6:26:49; 12, John Beausang, 6:44:41; 13, Henry Blust, 6:53:33; 14, Timothy Trout, 6:54:13; 15, Todd Goodrich, 8:58:52.
54-59: 1, Trey Jolly, 5:31:09; 2, Charles Fisher, 6:03:37; 3, Ken Zieleck, 6:10:13; 4, Joe Campola, 6:20:06; 5, Frank Goehring, 6:34:28; 6, Daron Heggie, 6:51:22; 7, Ronald Young, 6:58:19; 8, Preston Mitchell, 7:18:22; 9, David Frost, 7:32:36; 10, Allan Loyd, 7:46:28; 11, Kenneth Griffo, 9:08:57.
60-64: 1, Joseph Slakey, 5:28:26; 2, Ken Lemmert, 6:56:37; 3, Frank Rexford, 7:12:54; 4, Kirth Steele, 7:57:56.
64-69: 1, Patrick Brogan, 5:52:34; 2, David Marek, 6:03:04; 3, Dan Waite, 6:28:20.
70-74: 1, Michael Colombo, 6:48:23; 2, James Bullock, 6:54:01.
Clydesdale: 1, Robert Bryan, 6:47:12.
