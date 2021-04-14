Last week, we talked “regs,” but to use the “regs,” you need to properly identify your fish.
This week, I will go over some similar looking fish and how to identify them successfully.
First of all, the mackerels. The Spanish are already starting to show, while although the kings are still 20 miles offshore, in the summer juvenile (snake) kings are often caught in the mix with Spanish, and this can mean trouble.
King mackerel have what I call a “kinky” lateral line compared to Spanish with a lateral line that has a gentle slope as you go from head to tail. But the MOST distinctive and unmistakable characteristic is the jet-black spot on the front of the front dorsal fin. It is definitive for identifying a Spanish versus king mackerel. By the way, a seldom caught mackerel, the cero, also has a black spot but is not regulated here and can be distinguished from Spanish since the cero has bronze streaks on its side compared to the yellow spots of Spanish.
How about confusing fish with spots? Two that are confusing to the untrained angler are spots and pinfish since they both have a spot behind the gill plates. The pinfish is prettier and more colorful, but the definitive difference is the ouch factor. True to its name, the pinfish’s single dorsal fin is made of sharp pin-like spines, whereas the spot, in the drum family, has two soft dorsal fins…no ouch!
Now how about the jacks. A favorite jack here, especially for table fare, is the Florida pompano with its silvery/yellow flat, diamond-shaped body. Great table fare, and with the flat body, a great fighter as well. The big spawners often arrive in April, and although rare, we see permit caught. These are prized gamefish that look like a pompano on steroids.
Permit have deeply-forked, V-shaped tail fins. There are a few more general differences between the two: permit have a wider body, while pompano are longer. Permit are usually silvery with a small yellow patch in front of their anal fin. Pompano can be golden all over and will have a yellow underside. But we do see them occasionally.
One jack we have seen with increasing frequency as our water warms up is the palometa. They look like a smallish Florida pompano with what I call vertical “grill” marks on the sides. These are thin marks that look like it has been placed onto a charcoal grill for a few seconds. I never saw these 10 or 20 years ago.
How about fish with stripes? We all know the convict fish, the sheepshead with a series of black vertical stripes but don’t want to confuse them with similar looking juvenile black drum. The sheepshead have interesting sheep-like teeth and sharp spines on their single dorsal fin and are easily distinguished with the typical two soft dorsal fins of all those in the drum (sciaenid) family.
The black drum’s stripes are also not as black and disappear as they age, giving us a dull gray fish. Now comes the banded drum, also a sciaenid, often smaller and more slender than black drum. They are marked with seven to nine vertical bars and a larger, upturned lower jaw, distinguished from the inferior down-facing mouth of the bottom-feeding black drum.
Now for the puffers. We all have seen the northern puffers, prized not for their almost feeble fighting ability, but for their ballooning antics when caught and mainly their excellent taste as they are also called “chicken of the sea.” There are dozens of other puffers worldwide, like the feared and prized Japanese fugu, but the most likely cousin in our waters is the burrfish with its distinguishing yellow/brown body and raised spines all over the body. This fish is a curiosity and not safe table fare. Both fish will puff up on demand.
Next week, I will focus on identifying some less likely or unusually caught fish here so you can identify them if you hook into one. So, what is a lookdown fish? Have you ever caught a stargazer? Also, I have posted photos of some of these and other species to help with your personal identification purposes at: https://www.ncoif.com/fun-with-fish-id/.
---------------------
So how is the fishing? With water temperatures raising daily, fishing has responded in kind.
Bluefish are slowly moving from Cape Lookout on to the nearshore reefs and piers, not only the small snapper blues, but big choppers as well.
Just a few years ago, we had a great spring with “gators” in the 30-plus inch range, with many caught on topwater plugs. It doesn’t get much better than that.
There are still black drum and sheepshead at Cape Lookout, and sheepshead are also moving inshore and nearshore with fish caught inside around the port wall and bridges and from the ocean piers. Similarly, gray trout are moving to the near reefs like AR 315 and 320 and inside the port, along with red and black drum. Bait and jigs are landing nice reds and are catching all the black drum you want.
Oh, the sea mullet bite is still on fire from all possible locations: pier, beach, inlet, port. Still nearshore, the bonito are still around, and it’s best to not sleep in late. Also, false albacore and the surprisingly early-season Spanish are being caught in increasing numbers.
As for inside fishing, along with black drum and sheepshead, there are speckled trout and red drum from the Haystacks and any structure you want to fish up and down Core Creek. I have looked for same in the Highway 24 creeks, and based on “reliable” reports, Pettiford Creek and the Emerald Isle Woods on topwater but without success. I also worked the surf at The Point in Emerald Isle, I found great fishy structure, including a big sandbar, working southeast from the Inlet into the ocean with fishy nooks and crannies but holding no fish yet. Soon!
Here’s a couple observations: if you want some big old reds, they are hot from the Outer Banks to Ocracoke to Portsmouth to the shoals around Cape Lookout with reports of 30- to 40-pound fish on topwater. Then there are the unexpected reports of stripers landed from the surf from the Outer Banks as far south as Atlantic Beach. We haven’t seen that for a while.
---------------------
So how about the ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports sea mullet galore, black drum and puffers. No blues last week.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a great sea mullet bite day and night, especially on a rising tide. They also have big puffers and all the rays you can hope for. The beach nourishment project damaged a second piling. Luckily, they are finished at the pier.
Seaview Pier is awash with sea mullet, puffers and slot black drum right on the beach in the backwash.
Surf City Pier reports good sea mullet, black drum, and yes, some big chopper blues.
Jolly Roger reports good catches of mullet and puffers but no reports of blues this week.
---------------------
Offshore includes good bottom fishing from the 14 Buoy on into the reefs, including the usual reefs east of the shoals that are producing sea bass, grouper, snapper and triggers.
If it’s the big fish you want, wahoo action is good from the Big Rock to Swansboro Hole. There are also blackfin and yellowfin tuna but not much dolphin action yet. If it’s some early-season king mackerel, they are about 20 miles out currently.
---------------------
Shad are still biting locally and up at Weldon, while the fishing is great from the bank and from a boat, with the stripers expected soon.
Remember the new restrictions on the striper season on the Roanoke with April 10-16 in the lower river zone, downstream of the U.S. Highway 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the mouth at Albemarle Sound, and April 24-30 in the upper river zone, upstream of the Highway U.S. 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the base of Roanoke Rapids dam. Beware and take care.
---------------------
FYI, as removal of the old Bonner Bridge is nearing completion, work is now starting on turning the south 1,046-feet of the bridge to the long-awaited fishing and observation pier.
Railings are being installed and the roadway being repaired and cleaned up. Hopes are that the Bonner Pier will be ready for this summer.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.