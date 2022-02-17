CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret boys basketball team came into the game with Southside on Wednesday having scored at least 25 points in seven of its previous 13 quarters.
The Mariners didn’t even manage that many in the first half but still overcame a sloppy night with a 69-55 triumph to stay in contention for the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference title.
“It keeps us in the hunt,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We accomplished what we came here to do. I’m glad that is over with. It was just a tough week. We didn’t play like we normally play, but that is to be expected.”
Griffee was referring to the East community being rocked by a Sunday afternoon plane crash off Drum Inlet that took the lives of four of its students. For more on how players and cheerleaders reacted to Southside showing compassion for the East community, see the girls game story.
The matchup with Southside (7-14, 5-5) was supposed to take place Tuesday but was postponed a day to give students more time to grieve.
The Mariners (13-5 overall, 8-1 league) will host Pamlico (14-7, 9-0) on Friday in a battle for the conference championship.
The Mariners scored just 23 points in the first half and trailed by seven after failing to secure the ball and struggling to find shots versus the Seahawks’ zone defense. They captured the previous matchup with Southside by a 94-70 score.
“They are long, they cover a lot of ground, they’re fast, they got out to us,” Griffee said. “That worked the way it should have. Southside played well. They were prepared and ready to go. We couldn’t get shots to fall in the first half and had too many turnovers.”
Southside ended the second quarter by outscoring East 15-3 over a 4:23 stretch, turning a 20-15 deficit into a 30-23 advantage.
“We came out excited,” Southside coach Davelle Whitney said. “We played good defense and that got us the lead, but I told my guys to be ready for the run, and we weren’t able to hold them off. In the second half, they did what they did and we couldn’t stop it. They are a good team.”
The halftime break did the visitors a world of good as they started the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 33-30 lead at the 5:44 mark.
Shamel Baker scored six of his game-high 27 points during the stretch. He tallied 10 in the quarter and ended up with 17 in the second half.
“We fixed it in the second half,” Griffee said. “We hit some shots, got some confidence.”
The teams went back and forth for the remainder of the third with East taking a six-point lead at one point with six consecutive free throws from Baker, who went 11-for-14 from the stripe on the night.
The Seahawks closed the frame on a 6-2 run to cut the score to 51-49.
Back-to-back buckets from Charles Matheka started the Mariners on a vital 9-0 stretch to begin the fourth period and bought the team some insurance at 60-49. Matheka scored 13 of his 18 in the second half.
A scuffle broke out with 4:34 remaining, and East received two technical fouls while Southside earned one. The brouhaha returned some momentum to the home team, which cut the lead to seven with two free throws apiece from Donta Deloatch and Keywon Campbell.
“We lost our cool there at the end,” Griffee said. “Weren’t using our heads at times during the night. We were giving them opportunities. I don’t know how we won it, but I’m not going to complain about a win.”
Deloatch was one of three Seahawks in double figures, going for 10 points. Shawn Gerard had 18 and Manvonte Deloatch 12.
East ended the contest on a 9-2 stretch over the final 3:11 with Cole Jernigan hitting a big three-pointer with his team holding a 61-53 lead. Jernigan scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret.................. 12 11 28 18 - 69
Southside....................... 15 15 19 6 - 55
EAST CARTERET (69) – Baker 27, Matheka 18, Jernigan 14, Nelson 6, Lawrence 2, Gray 2.
SOUTHSIDE (55) – Gerard 18, M. Deloach 12, D. Deloach 10, Campbell 5, Coffield 5, Stilley 5.
