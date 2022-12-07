BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team put on a show for its fans Monday night in a nonconference matchup with Washington.
The Mariners (5-1) scored 30 points in the first quarter on their way to a 99-82 victory. They hit the 90-point mark for just the fourth time in the past seven seasons and hit the 99-point mark for the first time since 2014-2015.
The 2014-2015 state championship squad scored at least 90 points 10 times that season and hit 100 on three occasions.
Charles Matheka accounted for 41% of his team’s points, an appropriate percentage seeing that the junior guard scored 41 points.
Bennie Brooks holds the school record for points in a game with 47 in 2020. Brooks reached the 40-point mark three times in his career.
Matheka nearly reached double figures in each quarter, going for 10 in the first, 12 in the second, nine in the third, and 10 in the fourth. He connected on a three-pointer in each quarter and finished the night going 13-for-18 from the foul line.
The Mariners had three players reach at least 20 points with Shamel Baker putting up 32 and Jacob Nelson scoring 20.
Those two were as consistent as Matheka, with Baker scoring 18 in the first half and 14 in the second, and Nelson scoring 10 apiece in each half. All but four of Baker’s points came on two-point field goals.
East, which has now won three in a row, outscored the Pam Pack (1-2) by 20 in the first quarter and held steady the rest of the way.
Javon Williams was no slouch for Washington. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the sophomore scored 25 over the next two quarters and finished with 34.
The Mariners will play three games in a week for the second straight week, hosting Havelock (0-3) on Thursday and visiting West Carteret (4-1) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Washington......................... 10 25 21 26 - 82
East Carteret....................... 30 22 21 26 - 99
WASHINGTON (82) – Williams 34, Smith 16, Daniels 7, Norman 9, Boston 6, Payne 4, Thomas 3, Wiggins 3.
EAST CARTERET (99) – Matheka 41, Baker 32, J. Nelson 20, Taylor 2, Walker 2, Piner 2.
