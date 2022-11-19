WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season.
The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36.
Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler Oxford at 126, Dylan Shirley at 145, Lamar Teel at 182 and Joshua Knipe at 220.
In the win over the host, West captured seven weight classes via pin and another with a forfeit. The team also scored seven pins against D.H. Conley, plus a 7-2 win by decision from Oxford over Christopher Bonner at 126 pounds.
West started off strong against Bunn, leading 18-0 after the first three weight classes with wins from Oxford at 132 pounds, Donovan Bungard at 138 and Shirley at 145.
The Patriots kept their lead until the 106-pound bout where Bunn’s Alex Monks won by forfeit to tie the match at 30-all. The tie remained after West’s Conner Craig notched a pin at 113 and Victor Milla of Bunn scored one at 120.
Bunn’s Spencer Stallman snapped the tie and delivered his team the win with a 15-10 decision over Bryce May at 126.
The Patriots will host their annual Beach Brawl tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, followed by a dual team match at home against New Bern on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Here are results of the dual:
West Carteret 48, Washington 34
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Landron Brame (Wa).
113 – Christian Price (Wa) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Sawyer Vosburgh (Wa) pin Sebastion Woodie (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Tate Tucker (Wa).
132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – David B-Messa (Wa) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 14-1.
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Gabe Foreman (Wa).
152 – Matthew Boyd (WC) pin Wyatt Campbell (Wa).
160 – Bryant Smith (Wa) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
170 – Jermiyah Dixon (WC) pin Trenton Baldree (Wa).
182 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Cooper Johnston (Wa).
195 – Gabe Davis (Wa) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Walker Heath (Wa).
285 – Daniel Hernandez (Wa) win by forfeit.
--------------
West Carteret 51, D.H. Conley 30
106 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Ny’Quan Wilkes (DH).
113 – Andrew Bullard (DH) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Colton McClung (DH) pin Sebastion Woodie (WC).
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) dec. Christopher Bonner (DH), 7-2.
132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) pin Cameron Bullard (DH).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Devlen Morris (DH).
145 – Richard Jiang (WC) pin Jacob Byrna (DH).
152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Elijah Morris (DH).
160 – Bryce Smith (DH) pin Matthew Boyd (WC).
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Thomas Brann (DH).
182 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Trent Bowen (DH).
195 – Caleb Bess (DH) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
220 – Dontae Staton (DH) pin Weston Skrabacz (WC).
285 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
---------------
Bunn 39, West Carteret 36
106 – Alex Monks (B) win by forfeit.
113 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Brooke Morrow (B).
120 – Victor Milla (B) pin Sebastion Woodie (WC).
126 – Spencer Stallman (B) dec. Bryce May (WC), 15-10.
132 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Austin Chastain (B).
138 – Donovan Bungard (WC) pin Eliu Catalan-Escamilla (B).
145 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Jayden Alston (B).
152 – Lucas Pendleton (B) pin Colby Gore (WC).
160 – John Fuentes (B) dec. Matthew Boyd (WC), 7-2.
170 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Antony Garcia (B).
182 – Damarion Watkins (B) pin Luke Jones (WC).
195 – Christian Scott (B) dec. Ashton McRoberts (WC), 9-2.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Cody Anderson (B).
285 – Ariel Soto-Ramos (B) win by forfeit.
