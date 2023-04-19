MOREHEAD CITY — Great pitching and errors made life difficult for the West Carteret softball team on Tuesday.
The Patriots lost at home to Swansboro 7-0, failing to log a single hit against the Pirates’ phenom pitcher, Peyton Eckert, while struggling to protect their own pitcher with five errors in the field.
“I think we had good energy, we just couldn’t catch up with their pitcher,” West assistant coach Galen Newton said. “They obviously have a great one, and she made things difficult for us. Then, on defense, we had too many errors in the field. Very few of those runs were earned.”
The loss dropped West to 7-8 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots are the odd team out in a stacked league that has three teams – Swansboro, Richlands and Dixon – tied for first at 4-1 apiece.
All four teams are highly ranked in the 3A east division, too, with Richlands at No. 1, Swansboro at No. 8, Dixon at No. 16 and West at No. 17.
“It’s a great conference,” Swansboro coach Shea Townsend said. “And the best part is, everyone’s RPI (rankings) are so high that we’re only helping each other for the playoffs.”
Swansboro only scored in two innings, putting up three runs in the third inning and four in the seventh. Just one of those runs were earned against West starting pitcher Caitlin Dumarce.
The freshman was pulled with one out in the final inning. Senior Abree Young struck out one and allowed one hit in relief. Dumarce finished with five strikeouts and three walks.
“She was pitching great into the seventh. We just didn’t have her back,” Newton said.
Newton was substituting as skipper for the contest while head coach John Barnes served a one-game suspension for an ejection at Croatan on April 6.
While West struggled to get a single hit, Swansboro only tallied five in the game. It got one apiece from Kayla Weinmeister, Payton Jensen, Moragn LaRose, Savannah Remley and Katherine Cahall.
Shelby Maichle got on base twice via error and scored two runs. Arianna Hoffman, Laci Froncek and Madilyn Lemke did the same to score one run apiece.
“The top of our lineup struggled at the plate, but we got a lot of production from the bottom of the lineup,” Townsend said. “Once we got on, we wanted to be aggressive on the base path. They caught us a couple of times, but that’s the risk-reward you take.”
The Pirates didn’t have to worry much about scoring with Eckert on the mound. The right-hander struck out a whopping 18 batters and walked just one. She has whiffed 201 batters this spring.
The Patriots will host White Oak (0-5) on Thursday and then host Richlands on Tuesday, looking for a reversal from the 1-0 loss to the Wildcats on March 28.
Swansboro will play at Croatan (1-4) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro....................003 000 4 - 7 5 1
West Carteret................000 000 0 - 0 0 5
WP – Eckert
LP – Dumarce
Swansboro leading hitters: Weinmeister 1-2, RBI; Jensen 1-3, RBI; LaRose 1-3, run; Remley 1-2; Cahall 1-3, RBI, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.