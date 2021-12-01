ATLANTIC BEACH — The Eastern Surfing Association’s Central N.C. District held its sixth contest of the season at Fort Macon.
The event, sponsored by Marsh’s Surf Shop, saw conditions start strong, but they soon challenged surfers in the afternoon when southwest winds blew 20 mph.
Young surfers once again performed above par, managing the difficult surf while having fun navigating waves that averaged 3-4 feet.
Surfers compete in up to six contests per season for points to achieve ranking and slots in the Mid-Atlantic Regional and the Eastern Surfing Championships, both held at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.
The CNC District has converted to a live-heats scoring system, allowing the public to view the heats scores live. This new technology was made possible by the support of sponsors and donors.
Henry Martin was among the standouts in the sixth contest. He captured first in both the junior men’s shortboard and the open shortboard division.
Bodie Jones battled with Martin throughout the day and finished second in the open shortboard, but did win the boys 16-and-under.
In the open longboard, mother and son battled for the win with Colten Ellis edging out his mother Jasa Ellis for first.
Hugh Burton returned after missing the previous two contests to take home victory in both open bodyboard and boys 12-and-under.
CNC wishes to thank its sponsors, who without them, would not have the resources to manage these events.
Those include: Action Surfboards, Carteret Vision Center, Fish Hut Grill, Island Pet and Veterinary Hospital, South Swell Surf Shop, Moore Auto Clinic, Poston Painting, Timco Insulation, Marsh’s Surf Shop, Bogue Fishing Pier, The Buddy Pelletier Surf Foundation, Banks Grill, Sub Tropics, Sunshine Cleaners, Sign Pro, AB Surf Shop, and Jack’s Bar and Grill, along with many private donors.
A special thanks was also expressed to volunteers who work long hours to make sure the contest runs flawlessly, including head judge Bruce Willis, lead tabulator Mary Morris, along with other judges and tabulators.
Lunch was provided for the volunteers by Charles Kemp and Subtropics Subs.
For those interested in helping or sponsoring the CNC, it is a 501c3 corporation.
For more information, contact Wes Whitt at owhitt@ec.rr.com or call 252-622-8804. Also visit the organization on Facebook at ESA/CNC or on the web at https://surfesa.org/districts/cnc/.
Here are results of the contest:
Boys 12-U: 1, Hugh Burton; 2, Nixon Christensen; 3, Thomas Kellis; 4, Elijah Schwartz.
Boys 14-U: 1, Andrew Coulthard; 2, Nixon Christensen; 3, Sterling Stewart; 4, Hugh Burton; 5, Cohen Hurloc.
Boys 16-U: 1, Bodie Jones; 2, Jacob Carroll; 3, Andrew Coulthard.
Mens 18-U: 1, Henry Martin; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Colton Ellis; 4, Jacob Carroll.
Masters: 1, Josh Bradley.
Legends: 1, Paul Poston.
Grand Legends: 1, Tim Nixon.
Open: 1, Henry Martin; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Jacob Carroll; 4, Madelaine Plonk; 5, Sterling Stewart.
Girls 16-U: 1, Madelaine Plonk.
Open Bodyboard: 1, Hugh Burton; 2, Weston Kenner; 3, Thomas Kellis; 4, Luke Birk; 5, Roman Kenner.
Menehune Longboard 14-U: 1, Nixon Christensen; 2, Sterling Stewart; 3, Madelaine Plonk; 4, Elijah Schwartz; 5, Weston Kenner.
Junior Mens Longboard: 1, Colten Ellis; 2, Bodie Jones; 3, Sterling Stewart.
Mens Longboard: 1, Josh Bradley.
Legends Longboard: 1, Paul Poston; 2, Jody Dobbs.
Grand Legends Longboard: 1, Tim Nixon; 2, David Smith; 3, Wes Whitt; 4, Warren Plonk; 5, Bruce Willis.
Ladies Longboard: 1, Jasa Ellis.
Open Longboard: 1, Colten Ellis; 2, Jasa Ellis; 3, Josh Bradley; 4, Jody Dobbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.