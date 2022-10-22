FOUR OAKS — Croatan didn’t qualify for the 3A state golf tournament but can still compete as a team.
The Cougars needed to finish in the top three in the nine-team east regional on Monday at the Reedy Creek Golf Course but fell eight shots short.
Three players qualified as individuals, however, meaning Croatan has enough players to compete as a team at the state match.
South Central grabbed the last qualifying team spot with a 282 score. The Cougars put up 290.
Fike captured the victory with 261, followed by runner-up Cape Fear with 269.
The top 17 golfers not on the top three qualifying teams also qualified for the state tournament.
Croatan sophomore Nicole Hassi finished ninth out of that group with a 94. Junior Natalia Melbard took 12th with a 97, and fellow junior Alison Anderson secured the final spot with a 99.
West Carteret sophomore Kalyn Trujillo also qualified, taking 11th with a 96.
Croatan freshman Giada Melbard was just two shots off the final qualifying spot with a 101. Fellow freshman Landry Clifton shot a 104.
Jacksonville sophomore Sanaa Carter and South Brunswick junior Jillian Fatkin tied for the regional victory with each shooting a 71.
East Carteret had a pair of golfers compete in the 1A/2A east regional on Monday at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club.
Junior Corrie Rose was six shots off the last qualifying spot with a 112. Freshman Carley Fulcher shot a 124.
East Wake Academy’s Addison Hunt took the regional triumph with a 78, followed by Chatham Charter’s Mackenzie Crossman with a 79.
N.C. School of Science and Math won the team competition with 267 followed by East Wake Academy with 291.
