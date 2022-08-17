As we begin a new high school athletic campaign, let’s look back and see how the new realignment formula worked in evening the playing field between nontraditional and traditional programs.
For more than a decade, nontraditional programs have controlled play at the 1A state championship level.
These programs are defined as metropolitan charter and magnet public schools and non-boarding parochial private schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
These schools haven’t just won in some sports – they’ve dominated, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
In an effort to solve this longstanding problem, the N.C. High School Athletic Association attempted a realignment formula that took effect this past school year and will last for at least three more.
Instead of taking only enrollment into account as it had done historically, the association used a new formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school who receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
During the 2021-2022 school year, nontraditional programs won 12 state championships while traditional programs won 12.
Seems perfectly fair, right?
Well … not so fast.
Here are six points to consider.
1. It could easily have been 15 state titles for nontraditionals and nine for traditionals.
Swain beat Community School of Davidson by one point in the girls spring outdoor track and field state meet, Avery defeated Uwharrie Charter by one match in the dual-team wrestling state final, and Hayesville won the boys basketball state final 55-43 in overtime but didn’t lead until the fourth quarter.
2. Nontraditionals account for about 40% of 1A schools while traditionals account for about 60%, so one would think traditionals would have a better chance of putting up better numbers than nontraditionals. They didn’t.
3. Five of the strongest nontraditional athletic programs in the state were bumped up to the 2A division – Community School of Davidson, Lincoln Charter, Pine Lake Prep, Franklin Academy, Raleigh Charter – and yet nontraditionals still continued to win state titles at a high rate.
5. Perhaps most alarming, nontraditionals continued to dominate a number of sports, making one wonder if a traditional school will ever win a state title again.
Nontraditionals have won nine in a row in girls soccer and 10 of the last 11, with Christ the King beating Woods Charter. The last seven state finals and eight of the past nine have been all-nontraditional affairs.
Nontraditionals have taken seven straight in boys tennis with Bishop McGuinness defeating Voyager Academy. All seven of those state finals have been all-nontraditional matchups.
Nontraditionals have captured six consecutive in volleyball with Union Academy winning over Neuse Charter. The last two state finals have been all-nontraditional matchups.
Nontraditionals have been victorious in five boys cross country state meets in a row, as well as eight of the last 10, with Bishop McGuinnes taking the title. At this year’s state meet, four of the top five teams were nontraditionals.
Nontraditionals have won five straight and six of the last seven in boys soccer with Christ the King getting past Voyager Academy. All five of those and six of the last seven have been all-nontraditional contests.
To be fair, the new realignment helped snap a few lengthy nontraditional winning streaks.
Nontraditionals had won six consecutive in boys basketball and girls tennis, four in a row in boys golf and 10 straight in girls cross country before traditional schools took titles in those sports. It was, however, difficult to get too optimistic about the girls cross country outcome as six of the top eight and nine of the top 12 were nontraditionals.
Swimming was also dominated by nontraditional programs with Lincoln Charter taking the girls side and Community School of Davidson taking the boys side in the 1A/2A championships. The top three and nine of the top 10 were nontraditional in the girls competition, and seven of the top 10 were nontraditional in the boys meet.
6. There is also the collateral damage to consider when examining the new realignment formula.
Many traditional programs were bumped up a classification despite having enrollment numbers that should have kept them where they were.
Two of those are in Carteret County with East Carteret moving from 1A to 2A and Croatan from 2A to 3A.
East was the smallest traditional 2A program in the state with an average daily membership of 534. Sixteen schools in the 1A division were bigger than East, including nine with an average daily membership of at least 600. Two nontraditional programs (Uwharrie Charter and Highland School of Technology), still in 1A, had a bigger average daily membership than East.
Croatan was the smallest 3A program in the eastern part of the state with an average daily membership of 874. Only four 3A schools in the western part had a smaller average daily membership, including two nontraditional programs, Lake Normal Charter (801) and Central Academy (857).
Twelve schools in the 2A division were bigger than Croatan, including five with an average daily membership of 1,000.
It’s clear the new realignment formula had some success in evening the playing field between nontraditional and traditional athletic programs, but it’s also clear there is still a lot of work to be done.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
