After covering West Carteret hoops pretty much nonstop for the past month, it’s hard for me to think of much else as I sit in front of this keyboard.
It’s not a typical season for the Patriots, that’s for sure. Sitting around athletic director Michael Turner’s desk on Thursday after both teams scratched out dominant wins, boys coach Mark Mansfield and girls coach Lindsey Howell tried the think of the last time both programs reached the third round of the state playoffs in the same season.
The “80s” was their best guess, but I wouldn’t be surprised to find that it’s never happened. The boys team’s peak periods were in the mid-80s around the 1984-1985 state championship and in the last four years. The girls hit their watermark in 1993-1994 when they became the only girls team in the county to win a state title.
Last season, the boys team reached the regional final, but it was a season still in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic with smaller brackets and a shortened schedule. I wasn’t sure what kind of results we’d see this year. If Thursday’s 69-36 shellacking of Carrboro is any indication, last season was no fluke.
I covered that game, and I watched one of the most dominant 10-minute stretches of play from an individual I’ve ever seen. Jaxon Ellingsworth was unstoppable against the Jaguars, going for 34 points and nine rebounds while making virtually no mistakes. He rebounded, he deflected passes, he dished assists, and he put his body on the line to keep in play an otherwise insignificant out-of-bounds ball.
Incredibly, Ellingsworth finished the game just seven points away from 1,000 career points. That’s not a rare achievement for a high school hoops stud, but he’s going to reach that number despite not playing varsity as a freshman, getting pulled up late as a sophomore and playing in a dramatically shortened junior season.
Not bad for a guy who had to wait his turn before becoming a bonafide star.
Waiting your turn on the bench or in a backup rotation is a part of high school sports, more so when the program is doing well. The Patriots have gone 73-18 (.802) the last four years, with four distinct teams each season. Ellingsworth had to wait his turn while teams led by the likes of J.J. Williams and DaShawn Jones wowed the crowds.
Looking ahead, I can’t help but notice a few players from this season who are “waiting their turn.” While seniors like Ellingsworth, Shane Graves, Rob Cummings and Jamarion Montford take the lion’s share of minutes, juniors Worth Stack, Adam Cummings, Cason Collins and Jackson Whitaker are biding their time waiting for their chance to star next season. Dylan McBride is also a junior, but he has been a starter from day one this season.
Waiting is a tough challenge for the talented bunch, but it makes next season that much more exciting for fans to anticipate after a second straight state championship run.
On the girls side, you really have to give it to the Patriots. They are not the most individually talented bunch, but as a unit they continue to impress night in and night out. I’ve watched them beat the same team, Richlands, four times, win a triple overtime game against a motivated Swansboro team and now demolish a second-round playoff opponent.
The 3A Coastal Conference they won a title in was pretty weak this season, so I wasn’t sure what kind of performance we’d see in the playoffs. After the girls were pushed to overtime in the first round against Richlands, it would have been easy for them to lose confidence. Instead, they shredded West Brunswick by 22 points on Thursday.
What makes this girls team so special is that you could throw seven names – Emme Baber, Jayden Lupton, Caroline Baylis, Kasey McCoury, Skyler Setzer, Teiona Frazier and Sam Huber – in a hat and pull one out each night to guess which one will top the scoresheet in a given game.
Baber is averaging 9.0 points per game this season, Huber is averaging 4.2 and Lupton, Baylis, McCoury, Setzer and Frazier are all averaging between 5.3 and 5.5 points per game. That’s what you call a balanced attack.
The Coastal won’t be as weak as it was this season for the next three years, but I would not be the least bit surprised to see the Patriots win four straight during this realignment. The program is built to last that stretch, with a handful of really impressive underclassmen on the roster.
Specifically, the team has three future starters in freshmen Ella Graham, Setzer and Huber, two talented sophomores in Lily Green and Frazier and a tough junior in Maura Huber who will be a defensive anchor next season. All have seen their share of playing time this season and are not unfamiliar with significant minutes.
This column was written Thursday night, directly after the second round and two days before the third. The matchups for both teams are tough ones. The games could be season-enders or they could be the next step in a historic hoops season for the school.
Either way, this season has been one for the books with excellent performances from both teams.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.