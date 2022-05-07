In the eastern part of the state, the arrival of May means the start of billfish tournament season.
Offshore waters are starting to creep closer to Gulf Stream temperatures, and migrating Atlantic blue marlin will have anglers out in droves from the Norfolk Canyon to the Charleston Bump.
In a little over a month, some lucky boat will reel in the blue marlin of a lifetime at the Big Rock, a flat-topped plateau off the coast of Morehead City, and cash in for a seven-figure prize in the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
That’s not the first action Big Rock Landing downtown will see this summer. Half of the biggest billfish tournaments in the state will take place there this summer, beginning with the Swansboro rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament on May 26-29.
That’s the second competition in a slate of eight that make up the N.C. Billfish Series. The entire series is as follows: Hatteras Village Offshore Open on May 10-14, Swansboro Rotary Tournament on May 26-29, Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on June 1-4, Big Rock on June 13-19, Hatteras Grand Slam on July 6-9, Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 13-16, Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on Jul 20-23 and Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 13-19.
Both Big Rock tournaments, the Swansboro Rotary tournament and the Ducks Unlimited tournament will take place at Big Rock Landing.
The series will look to have all eight tournaments take place for the first time since 2019. Few competitions were held in 2020, and last year, the Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament was forced to cancel due to the approach of Hurricane Arthur.
Last year, Atlantic Beach-based Carterican won the series with 3,378.6 points. The boat won the Swansboro Rotary competition with a 476-pound blue marlin and scored 800 release points at the Big Rock to pad its stats.
Builder’s Choice of New Bern placed second in the series and The General of Morehead City third.
The series awards release points for blue marlin, white marlin and sailfish. There were 183 billfish caught in last year’s series, with only six weighed. The remaining 72 blue marlin, 76 white marlin and 31 sailfish were all released for a 97 percent release rate.
The Big Rock is still a month away, but billfish tournament season is in full swing this week. Who knows what monster blues await the downtown weigh station this summer? Better get there early if you want a good view.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
