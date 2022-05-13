RICHLANDS — Croatan had no answers for Makenzie Goin on Tuesday in the first round of the 3A softball state playoffs.
The Richlands pitcher continued her spectacular freshman season, giving up just one hit in the five-inning, mercy-rule game, striking out 12 and walking only one.
The No. 6 seed Wildcats took a 10-0 victory to improve to 16-7.
The No. 27 seed Cougars saw their season end at 4-12. Croatan finished fifth in the six-team Coastal Conference.
The teams split the series during league play with the Wildcats taking the first matchup 10-0 and the Cougars the rematch 3-2 in a game Goin missed.
Abi Jensen was the lone member of Croatan to get a hit off Goin, going 1-for-2.
Richlands, the Coastal co-champion with West Carteret, scored in every inning in the playoff tilt but didn’t post more than two runs in any frame until the fifth inning when it put five on the board to end the game by mercy rule.
Goin has been a revelation in her first varsity season, posting a 0.66 ERA in 106 2/3 innings with 201 strikeouts and 17 walks.
She has limited opposing batters to a .141 average.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan….....000 00x x - 0 1 3
Richlands.....121 15x x - 10 11 0
WP – Goin
LP – Thompson
Croatan leading hitters: Jensen 1-2.
Richlands leading hitters: Torres 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Pittman 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Powell 2-4, 2 RBI; Baker 1-3, 2 RBI; Allen 1-3, run; Williams 1-3, run; Stapleton 1-4, run.
