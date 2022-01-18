If you’re not keeping up with the Charlotte Hornets, you’re missing out.
The young and exciting team is one of the most fun watches in the NBA.
Led by 20-year-old LaMelo Ball and 23-year-old Miles Bridges, the Hornets finished Monday night seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 24-20 record.
They were just two games out of the fifth spot, currently occupied by the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, a team Charlotte recently defeated in back-to-back games.
Ball had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Bridges had 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists on Saturday, Jan. 8 in a 114-106 win. Ball had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Bridges had 17 points and 11 rebounds on Monday, Jan. 10 in a 103-99 victory.
The Hornets nearly swept the Bucks in their three meetings this year but Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a driving layup with two seconds left in the first matchup, a 127-125 win by Milwaukee on Dec. 1. Ball had 36 points, five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in that contest, while Bridges had 22 points and nine rebounds.
Bridges is making a strong case for the NBA Most Improved Player award in his fourth season.
The former Michigan State standout is averaging career bests in points (19.6), rebounds (7.2), assists (3.6), steals (1.1) and blocks (0.9).
He’s also likely to bring you to your feet at least once every game with a violent, high-flying dunk that defies all rational and logical thought.
With Ball sidelined due to illness on Monday, Bridges stepped up and poured in 22 points in the first quarter alone versus the New York Knicks.
He kept things rolling from there, finishing with a career-high 38 points while going 14-of-20 from the field, and pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in a 97-87 contest that gave Charlotte its fifth win in the last six games.
Bridges now has seven 30-point games this season after producing just three in his first three seasons.
Ball might just be the most exciting young player in the league.
He was named Rookie of the Year last season after averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals and showing some of the flashiest passing the NBA has seen in some time. He’s bumped those numbers up this season, averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals.
After years of nailing their picks in the NBA Draft with selections like Kendall Gill (1990), Larry Johnson (1991), Alonzo Mourning (1992) and Baron Davis (1999) – we won’t talk about trading the rights to Kobe Bryant – the Hornets became the team that was just one pick late.
Then known as the Bobcats (2002-2014), they took Emeka Okafor with the second pick in 2004 after the Orlando Magic took Dwight Howard. They took Raymond Felton with the fifth pick in 2005 after the New Orleans Hornets took Chris Paul. They took Adam Morrison with the third pick in 2006 after the Chicago Bulls took LaMarcus Aldridge (and then traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers). And they took Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with the second pick in 2012 after the New Orleans Hornets took Anthony Davis.
The 2015 and 2017 drafts might have been even more painful. They took Frank Kaminsky with the ninth pick in 2015 and Devin Booker went four picks later. They took Malik Monk with the 11th pick in 2017, and Donovan Mitchell went two picks later.
Fans used to look longingly at these players and wonder what might have been.
They wonder no longer.
With Ball and Bridges, both of whom are in the running to make their first NBA All-Star Game, Hornets fans are now the envy of many in the league.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
