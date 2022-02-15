CARY — The Croatan and West Carteret boys swim teams turned in top-five finishes at the 3A state championship held at the Triangle Aquatic Center on Friday.
The Cougars placed fourth in the meet with 156 points, followed by the Patriots in fifth with 139. In the girls meet, West placed ninth with 95 points, and Croatan was 13th with 58.
3A BOYS
The only state championship from a county boys team came from West’s 200-yard freestyle relay quartet of Cameron Johnson, Cooper Law, Colton Ellis and Briggs Cloutier, who clocked a time of 1 minute, 31.99 seconds.
The group beat out the rest of the field by almost a full minute. The swimmers shaved off 24 seconds from their preliminary time of 1:32.23. It also finished nearly two seconds faster than the 3A east regional-winning time of 1:33.89.
In the same event, Croatan’s relay team of Matej Roth, Paul Padgett, Harrison Milano and Ryan Feimster placed third in 1:33.00.
In total, the two county schools finished with three podium placements apiece. Croatan’s Ryan Simcic narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle with a 21.56-second clocking. West’s Briggs Cloutier finished right behind him in third with at 21.91.
The two swimmers switched positions in the 100-yard freestyle, with Cloutier placing third in 47.50 and Simcic finishing fifth with a time of 47.60.
Croatan’s 200-yard medley relay team of Nathan Michalowicz, Milano, Padgett and Simcic placed third in the event with a time of 1:42.50. The Patriots’ Kai Taylor, Johnson, Cloutier and Ellis teamed up to place seventh in 1:45.89.
Michalowicz placed fourth for the Cougars in the 100-yard backstroke with a 56.05 clocking. He also teamed up with Feimster, Roth and Simcic to place fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:28.00.
In the 100-yard butterfly, West’s Johnson placed fourth in 54.15. He also placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:01.78.
3A GIRLS
The Patriots finished their meet with three podium finishes, including two from Adeline Cloutier who reached the podium of the 50-yard freestyle with a third-place time of 23.77 and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.26.
West placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with Stella Higgs, Bennett Sanborn, Ashlyn Lewis and Cloutier teaming up for a 1:57.03 clocking. The same group placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.10.
The Cougars didn’t get a podium finish, but Madison Bowen came close, placing fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:12.14. She also placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.49.
The Cougars’ relay group Falon McCabe, Grace Meyer, Avah Beikirch and Bowen teamed up to place sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.