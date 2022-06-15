BEAUFORT — Adam McIntosh was trying his best to trust in the adage that “everything happens for a reason” in the months following his knee injury.
It wasn’t always easy.
Nearly two years later, its seemingly come true as the recent East Carteret graduate and former standout quarterback is heading to Campbell as a preferred walk-on.
“I was scared, honestly, right after the injury,” said McIntosh, who will attend the Buies Creek school on a partial academic scholarship. “I couldn’t walk for a month, and I was not talking to any schools after that. I got down on myself. I felt like it was never going to happen, but my parents and (East Carteret) coach (B.J.) Frazier were alongside me, telling me everything was going to work out.”
McIntosh made a name for himself in recruiting circles as a junior, throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and running for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He threw for 673 yards and six touchdowns in the last three games, attempting 91 passes in those contests.
The hype certainly didn’t die down after his first game as a senior when he accomplished something that had been done just four other times in county history.
He rushed for more than 300 yards in a wild 59-42 win over Swansboro, finishing with 312 on the ground to go with five touchdowns on 23 carries.
The next week, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in a 34-20 loss to Ayden-Grifton.
“It was hard,” Frazier said. “It was hard for all of us, his mom, his dad, his stepdad, the coaches. He had no idea where this was going to take him. He was being highly recruited, and it went to us not knowing what it was going to look like. There was a lot of uncertainty.”
After being recruited at the Group of Five (American, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt) level of Division I, interested schools suddenly became hard to find.
Frazier said he reached out to more than 300 college coaches.
“I was in touch with a whole lot of schools, and some of them backed off because of the injury,” he said. “I think Campbell got a steal in Adam McIntosh. Had he been healthy, he would have been at the FBS level, he is that good.”
McIntosh, who is also a standout student with a 3.8 GPA, was finally offered spots at Division I FCS Wagner College (N.Y.) and NAIA programs Culver-Stockton (Mo.) and Ottawa (Kan.) and visited all three schools.
“They went pretty good,” he said. “There wasn’t anything wrong with the schools. I liked all of them, it just wasn’t what I wanted. Nothing against them, it just didn’t feel right.”
He then thought he had found a home at Division II Chowan.
“They had offered me some money – a partial scholarship – and they were for sure No. 1,” he said. “It reminded me of home, a small town that loves its school and its sports teams. And I liked the coaches.”
His ability to get back to 100 percent in the spring suddenly had Campbell intrigued.
McIntosh gained 20 pounds of muscle to get up to 205 pounds, and by the end of the track and field season, he had reached his previous best time of 11.3 seconds in the 100 meters.
“It is awesome and a long time coming,” Frazier said. “He’s worked his tail off. We didn’t know what was going to happen for a while. But he kept pushing, showing he could still run track and proving to people that he was back in tip-top shape.”
The interest by Campbell proved fortuitous as the school offers his preferred major of pre-physical therapy, whereas at Chowan he would have needed to major in biology and minor in sports medicine to reach his goals.
“I was going to have to jump through hoops to get the curriculum I needed at Chowan,” McIntosh said. “That helped me decide, because Campbell had the program I wanted.”
He will join a football team on the rise at Campbell.
Despite going 3-8 last season, Camels’ coach Mike Minter assembled the No. 1 recruiting class in the country among Football Championship Subdivision schools as ranked by both 247Sports and Rivals.
“It’s a dream come true to play Division I, because when I got hurt, it definitely put some doubts in my mind that I might not be able to do it,” McIntosh said. “When it came true, it was awesome.
With such a highly touted class coming in, the possibility of McIntosh redshirting is on the table, but he said he’s going to try his best to get on the field as a freshman and eventually earn a scholarship.
His coach believes he’s capable of anything.
“He’s got the opportunity, and I have no doubt that he is going to take that opportunity and run with it,” Frazier said. “I also have no doubt that in a year’s time he will be on full scholarship. He’s going to a good situation, and I’m looking to see big things from him. I’m proud of him. It brings me to tears because it’s been a long process, but it all worked out for him.”
