Recent East Carteret graduate Adam McIntosh, seated center, will join the Campbell football team as a preferred walk-on. Others in the photo are, left to right: East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee, East Carteret coach B.J. Frazier, McIntosh’s father Benji McIntosh, East Carteret assistant coaches Harrison Smith and Nick Brazelton, and East Carteret Principal Jay Westbrook. (Contributed photo)