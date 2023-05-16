Red drum 18 to 27 inches one per day, bluefish now only three fish per day, speckled trout 14-inch minimum and a bag limit of four per day, and flounder, who knows?
This is only the tip of the iceberg for species specific creel and size limits in North Carolina. What this means in part is that year after year we are forced to release more and more of our catch. And on top of that, there is a growing catch-and-release ethic resulting in even more released hooked and caught fish. This is all well and good, depending on the survival of increasing numbers of released fish of course.
It’s easy to assume that all the fish we carefully or otherwise release, especially if they seemingly swim away unharmed, that all those fish actually survive. But we know that physical injury and/or physiological stress caused by our angling may eventually lead to a fish’s demise, making them more vulnerable to predators or disease.
It all starts with physiological stress. Fighting hard for a long period of time results in lactic acid buildup in their muscle tissue…acidosis, and can lead to muscle damage. We’ve all seen that, especially with false albacore, with the motto of live free or die! We all know the expression “like a fish out of water.” The release time frame is critical in a healthy release. While out of water, the fish’s gills become inefficient in taking up oxygen, causing trauma to the fish as a whole. Prolonged air exposure alone can damage the gills and dry out the body of the fish. Air and water temperature is also a consideration. Cold is better, hot is worse in regard to survival.
And of course, there are the hooks to consider. Fish hooked in critical areas like deep in the gut, in the gills or tongue often leads to worse outcomes. There are many fish dehookers on the market to aid in quick and successful hook removal. If possible, fish should remain in the water while being unhooked. If you must remove the fish from the water, minimize the air exposure to some tens of seconds. Ditto for the fin-and-grin photo-ops as well.
So, what are some recommendations for successful catch and release. I use mostly light tackle, but I also mainly target small fish. This being said, you should match your gear to the target fish. Use weight-class matched tackle to allow you to land the fish quickly, minimizing stress.
I mentioned hook trauma. Most artificial baits can be successfully refitted with single hooks in place of treble hooks, and you can even mash down the barbs. Easy in, easy out, and that also applies to instances where the angler gets the hook instead of the fish! Sound familiar? Then there is the recommended use of circle hooks with the barb mashed down while using natural baits. This is, of course, mandated while fishing our famed “old drum” fishery, which is right around the corner. In fact, some of those fish are showing up already. There are a lot of myths on the rusting of hooks. What isn’t a myth is that stainless hooks are forever, whereas plain steel hooks left in a fish will rust out but a lot more slowly that most of us would like to admit.
Now, when you return the fish to the water, revive it by holding you thumb in the mouth (if toothless) and the head into the current or wave action, making a figure-eight swimming motion to get water moving through the gills. Don’t move the fish forward and then backward. As the fish recovers, it will tighten its mouth on your thumb, noting its readiness to swim away on its own.
Finally, to encourage catch and release, our N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has revised the state’s citation program, now rewarding catch-and-release citations for many species caught here in North Carolina (https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament#MinimumWeightsandReleaseLengths-4306).
---------------------
Well, we’ve gone through another week of fluctuations with air temperatures ranging from chilly to the 80s and water temperatures fluctuating again, even as high as 73 degrees, which we don’t usually breech until the waning days of May or very early June.
Depending on the wind, boaters stayed inside or worked out of the inlets to the reefs and Cape Lookout where chopper blues weighing in at double digits, Spanish, grays and still plenty of big Atlantic bonito are biting, some in the 8- to 10-pound range. There have also been snake kings and spring false albacore in the mix. Around the shoals, the above slot pre-spawn red drum are being caught, along with some citation fish. The big news was the cobia, where fish up to 50 pounds have been weighed in after being caught so far while mostly soaking shad baits on the bottom, and there are noticeable schools of menhaden around to hold the cobia and kings. Along with the cobia, we have noticed the return of spawning cownose rays as well.
The beach surf has been a little up and mostly down with your best bet around Fort Macon for chopper blues and Spanish and a little action at The Point in Emerald Isle.
The inside fishing for reds and specks is also holding up in the creeks and marshes, along with black drum and nice-size sheepshead as well. Sand fleas, fiddler crabs and mud crabs are the best sheepshead baits, although live shrimp also works well too.
---------------------
Now for the fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reports catches of Spanish and chopper blues improving as water clears, along with some mullet and croakers on the bottom.
Bogue Inlet Pier has smallish Spanish and chopper blues early at daybreak, along with slow bottom action, some sea mullet, pompano, pigfish, skates and a rare sea robin. Notably, the first king mackerel was landed at the pier, weighing in just under 20 pounds and caught by Dale Walston. On Monday, the pier was filled with mostly angry anglers as nothing was biting. I’ve also finally noticed scattered sand fleas by the pier.
Seaview Pier reports a good king week with five landed and a bunch broken off. The mullet bite is slow. There are small Spanish, chopper blues to 6 pounds, some pompano and gray trout and citation specks with lockjaw cruising the pier.
Ditto for Surf City Pier on the Spanish and blues, mullet bite slowing, some pompano and no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish and blues, some black drum and sea mullet best at night. No kings yet.
---------------------
On calm days, offshore fishing has been good for mahi and wahoo in the area of the Northeast Big Rock down to the Swansboro Hole and east of the Lookout shoals if you can find a week line.
A reminder: the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is just a few weeks away, starting on Saturday, June 10, (https://www.thebigrock.com/eventschedule-2/).
---------------------
Check out this new water access program. Havelock becomes first in the state to install a self-service kayak share program at Slocum Creek Park. Slocum Creek is a cool place to fish, bordering Cherry Point MCAS, so give it a try.
On March 22, employees from Rent.Fun (https://www.rent.fun/), a self-service equipment rentals company, installed a kayak cage with four kayaks, four paddles and four life vests at Slocum Creek Park for residents and visitors to rent. Kayaks will be available to rent on a self-service basis through the Rent.Fun appfor $15 per hour. Users can also subscribe for an annual membership. See https://www.newbernsj.com/news/business/havelock-becomes-first-in-state-to-install-self-service-kayak-share-program-at-slocum-creek/article_5b442da6-4280-5753-952f-1939c328384b.html.
