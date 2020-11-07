MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls cross country team will put the longest streak of any athletic program in the county on the line when it lines up to race this season.
The Patriots have captured an eye-popping 17 consecutive conference championships.
They will have a new leader this year as they try to keep the streak alive. Larry Lewis returns to his alma mater to take over reins of the team.
“I don’t want to say it’s a dream come true, but it is what I’ve always wanted to do,” the 1993 West grad said. “I always wanted to come back home and coach cross country and track at West.”
Lewis said he was hoping to get the West cross country job back in 2002 when Jack Young retired after 15 years as coach. Shelton Mayo, who is entering his 19th year as the boys coach, instead got the job as head coach.
“He stole my job. I hated him at first,” Lewis said with a laugh. “Then David Garrison introduced us, and we started running with each other and became great friends. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time.”
Lewis brings plenty of expertise and experience to the job. He earned a cross country scholarship to East Carolina after a standout career with the Patriots. In college, he competed against Mayo who ran at Pembroke State (now UNC-Pembroke).
“I’ve told Shelton we were almost teammates,” Lewis said. “I almost went there. They were recruiting me, and it was a good offer. I almost had a free ride. But I wanted to be a small fish in a bigger pond.”
Now in his 23rd year of teaching at Morehead City Middle School, he’s been a jack-of-all-trades, coaching track and field for 16 years, golf for 12, boys soccer for 10 and volleyball and football for seven apiece.
He takes over at West for Joanna Miller who held the job for eight years before stepping down to spend more time with her young family.
The Patriots enter the season with a huge hole at the No. 1 spot after the graduation of Jenna Reiter. She was all-state for four straight seasons and conference champion for three years in a row.
Reiter took seventh at last year’s state meet in 18 minutes, 16 seconds. She helped West earn a top-10 state finish for the 13th consecutive year. The Patriots have also won nine of the past 10 3A regionals.
“The girls are always the strongest team,” Lewis said. “We have a solid foundation. We will see what happens.”
The next top two finishers at the state meet were also seniors with Bowen Ellis taking 47th in 20:02 and Ariana Wolkerstorfer 49th in 20:06.
Eliza Craig Parker is the top returner after taking 53rd in 20:09 as a sophomore.
“Eliza is crushing it in practice,” Lewis said. “She’s leading the charge and runs with the boys on longer runs.”
The team received a big boost in the form of a transfer with Sara Windsor arriving from East Surry after finishing 17th in the 1A state meet in 20:58.
“She is a good runner,” Lewis said. “She will definitely help us.”
Other returners include Morgan Mason, who ran 20:05 to take sixth at the conference championships, and Alanna Paschall, who placed 15th in 22:31.
Grace Guilford also returns after toeing the line in 21:58 as a freshman to just miss out on an all-conference nod by one place with an 11th-place.
As with many other cross country programs, the numbers of runners are down at West during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re looking at 30-something, not the normal 50-something we usually have,” Mayo said. “We’ve started out with close to 60 some years.”
Instead of competing with boys soccer for runners, the new amended sports calendar has Mayo competing with swimming, which starts Nov. 23. Some kids have also gotten jobs with a school schedule that features in-class instruction just twice a week, and some have decided not to run due to concerns about the virus.
“You have to respect the wishes of people who have family members with health issues and are being careful,” he said. “They are staying home as much as possible to be as safe as possible. I respect that.”
As with the girls, the boys have lost their top runner with the graduation of Jack Lindstrom. Last year, he was all-region, taking 10th in 16:57, and won a 3A Coastal Conference title in 16:49.
Danny Matagolai gave West its next top finisher at the league championship meet, taking 10th in 18:06 to snag an all-conference selection as a sophomore. Josh Marson just missed an all-conference honor by five seconds as a junior, taking 12th in 18:11.
“Josh is way ahead of where he was last year,” Mayo said. “He is running well and has worked really hard. He deserves whatever he gets. I think he is going to blossom this season.”
Landon Gray also returns after giving West it’s top finish at the state meet, placing 109th in 17:53 as a freshman.
The boys had a surprising season in 2019, defying expectations by finishing as the runner-up at the east regional after taking second in the Coastal Conference.
