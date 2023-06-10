MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins unveiled their new alter ego Thursday in preparation for the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Through the end of the competition on Saturday, the summer collegiate team will be known as the Morehead City Motorboaters.
The tongue-in-cheek name pays homage to the prevalence of recreational and fishing vessels in the area, especially the decked-out variety that will call the Crystal Coast home for the next week during the million-dollar blue marlin tournament.
On its social media pages, the team has ditched its usual blue, black and white team Marlin logo for an orange, navy and white boat logo complete with twin outboards.
The players will also wear new uniforms reflecting the temporary re-branding. Home fans can catch a glimpse during games at Big Rock Stadium on Tuesday against the Holly Springs Salamanders and Friday against the Wilson Tobs.
On the field, the Motorboaters are on a hot streak having won six straight games. The run was capped Tuesday with a 9-2 victory over the Peninsula Pilots.
With the win, Morehead City is in second place of the Coastal Plain League’s East Division with a 5-2 record, sitting just 1.5 games behind the Tri-City Chili Peppers (7-1). The two teams have yet to play each other. The Chili Peppers were slated to play at Morehead City in its season home opener, but that game was rained out.
Now, the first meeting will take place at Shepherd Stadium on Thursday.
In the win over the Pilots, the Motorboaters were still taking on the alter ego name of the Fish Tacos.
It was a complete game for the team, as both pitching and defense shone brightly. Nick McCollum (Georgia Southwestern State) got the nod to start, and he performed brilliantly, going five innings and giving up two runs on six hits.
Jack Eshleman (Hamilton College) earned the four-inning save, giving up one hit and no runs with one walk and four strikeouts. The offense finished with 12 knocks on the night.
McCollum retired the first three Pilots in order to start the first inning, and then the Morehead City bats got to work.
A single by Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) got the table started. Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) replaced him on first after a fielder’s choice nabbed Mershon at second. An error on Pilots third baseman Christopher Martinez (University of Science and Art-Oklahoma) allowed Evan Scavotto (Portland) to reach, and Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) walked to load the bases.
Braylin Marine (Newberry College) came through in the clutch, knocking a two-RBI single into shallow right field to put the Fish Tacos up 2-0 through an inning of play.
The Pilots came roaring back in the top of the second inning with three straight singles from Zac Morris (South Carolina), Cole Stanford (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Martinez.
With the bases loaded, Henry Garcia (Howard) singled in Morris to cut the lead in half at 2-1 for the Pilots’ only run of the frame thanks to a 4-3 double play from Marine at second to Dan Taulken (Albany) at first.
Pitching locked down all offense until the bottom of the fourth inning as McCollum and Pilots starter Brian Ereu (University of Science and Art-Oklahoma) locked horns.
The flood gates opened in the fourth, as the Fish Tacos sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. A Youngblood single and stolen base set the tone for Taulken who launched a homer over the wall to put the team up 4-1.
Singles from Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt), Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) and Mershon again loaded the bases, and Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb) singled home Campbell for a 5-1 lead.
With the bases still loaded, the Pilots headed to the bullpen to bring in Dalton Barham (Norfolk State). Bernstein hit into a fielder’s choice, which resulted in a throwing error from Morris at second. Two runs scored on the play as the Fish Tacos ballooned their lead to 7-1.
Youngblood came up to the plate with two outs in the fourth inning and runners at the corners. Anderson scored on a wild Barham pitch to make the score 8-1.
Ereu finished his night giving up eight runs on eight hits through 3 1/3 innings. Youngblood promptly singled in Bernstein to complete the scoring in the seven-run inning and send the game to the fifth with the Fish Tacos up 9-1.
With McCollum back on the bump after a long offensive inning, he gave up a solo shot to left to Stanford to bring the score to 9-2 where it stayed for the rest of the game. McCollum finished his day with five innings, giving up six hits and two runs with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Next up for Morehead City is a trip to Carolina Bank Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with the Florence Flamingos (4-2).
