MOREHEAD CITY — The 35th annual N.C. Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament is back to a four-day schedule for the second straight year.
Plagued by poor offshore conditions multiple times in recent years, the tournament has been forced in the past to provide additional fishing days. That is the case again this year with anglers getting the option to fish two days from Thursday through Sunday.
On the plus side, the competition reached its highest boat count in at least a decade with 42. The fleet produced a purse worth $240,250.
Only two boats ventured offshore on Thursday. Marlin Gull released a sailfish for the only action, with no gamefish brought to the scales at Big Rock Landing.
Reel Knotty was the other boat to go offshore Thursday, and Wing Man is slated to fish solo on Friday. The other remaining boats are all scheduled to fish on Saturday and Sunday.
