NEWPORT — Croatan stayed unbeaten in girls tennis Thursday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Dixon at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Cougars improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3 and 0-2 in league action.
Arianna Cope was the lone Croatan player to lose in the contest, but she went down swinging in the most exciting competition of the day, dropping a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 match to Olivia Terry in the No. 2 singles battle.
The No. 2 doubles match also provided some drama with Croatan’s Haley Hartman and Olivia Fails taking a 9-7 win over Emma Vincent and Terry.
The No. 3 doubles match was also a competitive one with Laura Phillips and Madeline Honaker beating Sydney Jenkins and Brinley Drayna 8-5.
Grace Meyer and Marissa Falcone had an easier time in No. 1 doubles, handling Morgan Wool and Lillian Harbison 8-3.
Meyer got by Wool 6-2, 6-3 in No. 1 singles.
Grace Blair, Tayla Statham and Gentry Straub cruised in their singles matches with the trio giving up a total of five games in their straight-set wins.
The Cougars will next travel to Richlands (0-2) on Tuesday and then visit West Carteret (1-1) on Thursday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, Dixon 1
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Morgan Wool (D), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2: Olivia Terry (D) def. Arianna Cope (C), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4: Tayla Statham (C) def. Lillian Harbison (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Emma Vincent (D), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 6: Gentry Straub (C) def. Brinley Drayna (D), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Grace Meyer/Marissa Falcone (C) def. Morgan Wool/Lillian Harbison (D), 8-3.
No. 2: Haley Hartman/Olivia Fails (C) def. Olivia Terry/Emma Vincent, 9-7.
No. 3: Laura Phillips/Madeline Honaker (Cro) def. Sydney Jenkins/Brinley Drayna, 8-5.
