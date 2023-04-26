MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team certainly didn’t struggle to score Thursday in the 6-0 win over White Oak.
The Patriots slotted three goals in each half of their third straight win to improve to 4-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference and 10-4-1 overall.
They are still 1.25 games behind Dixon (5-0-1) for the lead in league play.
Sam Huber led the scoring effort with two goals and also tallied two assists. Ruby Parker, Mary Neal Rowland, Aubrey McCall and Maura Huber scored one goal apiece.
The team took a whopping 33 shots on goal, led by 12 from Sam Huber, six from Sasha Baker and four from McCall.
Keeper Chloe Dunn finished the game with four saves for her second straight clean sheet and fifth of the season.
White Oak goalie Serenity Hoose tallied 11 saves.
The Patriots will travel to Dixon (11-1-3 overall) on Wednesday this week, looking for a better result than the 4-2 loss they suffered to the Bulldogs at home on March 31.
