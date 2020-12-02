MOREHEAD CITY — The combination of a seven-day break and a missing player proved to throw the West Carteret volleyball team off its game a bit Tuesday in a tilt with Northside-Jacksonville.
The Patriots (5-0) were still able to collect their fifth straight win, taking it 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 to also capture their 14th regular season conference match in a row going back to last year.
“We looked like a team that hadn’t played in a week,” West coach Michael Turner said. “We didn’t do a great job of scrambling, we didn’t serve particularly well, but we found a way to win.”
West hadn’t played since a 3-0 victory over Havelock on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Turner is almost treating wins as a luxury in a season that was delayed by two months and has been limited to 14 matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The fact we are still playing is a win,” he said. “Every time we get on a bus, every time we get on a court, that is a win for the Patriots. Whatever the scoreboard says is what it says. Just getting the opportunity to play is great.”
West was without the services of Cayman Montgomery who is quarantining after exposure to the virus. She is second on the team in both kills (28) and blocks (15).
“Playing without Cayman, I probably used more lineups tonight than I’ve used in 20 years,” Turner said. “It was a lot. Part of the way we played was rust, and part was the disjointedness of new people in new places doing new things. But the good news is they did a good job.”
Turner’s squad looked as if it might need to go four sets to dispatch the Monarchs (1-4) when the visitors climbed to within a point at 24-23 in the third. He called a timeout, and Megan Kenon then ended the night with a kill.
“At no point was I nervous or concerned, because I just believe that these kids know how to win, and they weren’t going to be afraid of the moment,” Turner said. “They knew they had to make a play, and luckily they did.”
The first two sets went much easier for the Patriots thanks to a 13-point spread in the first and an eight-point margin in the second.
The home team rattled off six consecutive points late in the second with Olivia McNair serving two aces and Kenon nabbing back-to-back kills to turn a 15-15 tie into a 21-15 advantage. West took advantage of 11 unforced errors from the Monarchs in the set.
“Northside might have out-errored us a couple of times,” Turner said. “We were the beneficiaries of some points. I don’t know if we earned as many points as we got. But it’s a win. We’ll take it. We need to get better tomorrow.”
The Patriots will travel to Jacksonville (4-1) on Thursday for a big showdown in the Birdcage. The Cardinals have won four matches in a row after dropping the season opener to West in four sets.
The Patriots and Cardinals shared the 3A Coastal Conference title last year after splitting the season series. If not for Jacksonville winning the league championship during the 2018 season shortened by Hurricane Florence, West would have won the last six conference crowns.
