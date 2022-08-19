BEAUFORT — East Carteret is looking for more of the same in Mary Marino’s second year as coach.
The Mariners went 10-3 overall in her first season and 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
“I have learned a lot after coaching for a season,” Marino said. “And we’re looking fantastic. We’ve got nine back from last year’s team.”
Marino took over last year for Nick Theuner, who was the school’s longest-tenured coach. He stepped down as the tennis coach after 17 years leading the boys squad and 16 years leading the girls team.
Theuner received a promotion at the Department of Social Services, going from a guardianship social worker to the unit supervisor, leaving him little spare time.
Theuner took over the boys team in 2004 and followed by taking over the girls program in 2005. He won 225 matches in that time.
The girls team had a phenomenal run from 2014-2017, going 54-15 overall and 27-1 in conference to capture four league titles in a row and advance to the east regional final on two occasions.
Last year’s team didn’t reach those lofty standards, but it played extremely well in Marino’s first campaign at the helm, and she’s expecting even more this year.
“They all have improved since last year,” she said. “They are more mature, taller, stronger. I’m stoked about this year.”
The second-year coach pointed to the team’s participation in the Morehead City Parks and Recreation summer clinic for its vast improvement.
“It really jumpstarted our season,” Marino said. “That was in July, and it was really successful. Those girls hit a lot of tennis balls and practiced match-play points. Typically, high school players don’t play year-round, so it makes them much better tennis players the more they play. The idea is to get them on the courts as much as possible.”
The Mariners return most of last year’s team.
Zoey Morris will line up at No. 1, Reagan Majors will play No. 2, Linden Campebell-Godfrey is slotted for No. 3, Cate Wolf is No. 4, Jemma Campbell-Godfrey is No. 5, and Kayla Foster is No. 6.
Other members of the team include Andie Migalori, Annie Beirwaltes and Madison Teel.
“We only have nine on the team, but that is a great number to play because everyone will get a chance to play in every match,” Marino said. “They are a fast-improving group ready to start the fall tennis season.”
East will begin the season Tuesday at Swansboro.
